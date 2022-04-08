Bursting fines in Rome Portonaccio areafrom 2 May to 15 September 2017 the camera that controls the preferential lane has issued 300,000 penalties to around 20,000 motorists. Some have been fined over and over again. The motorists involved made an appeal, complaining about the lack of vertical and horizontal signs, adequate to signal the Portonaccio preferential road, active since 20 April 2017 and protected by a camera from the May 2nd following.

The Cassation declared all the fines of Portonaccio legitimate, which therefore must be paid.

The fast lane control camera of Via di Portonaccio in Rome from 2 May to 15 September 2017 it detected over 300,000 penalties to the Highway Code to more than 20,000 motorists.

The fines went from 80 euros but it was already going up to 94 after five days. In total in that period the Municipality of Rome potentially raised more 40 million eurosreached almost 60 with interest.

The appeals for lack of signage were rejected by the sentence of the Cassation which declared the fines of Via di Portonaccio legitimate. The Supreme Court in fact established that the signs were present and correctly signaled the existence of the preferential lane.

For the Supreme Court the lane was reactivated after the installation of the warning signs, a 180 meters from the beginning of the section not allowed to cars of private citizens. Furthermore, according to the reasons for the sentence, the reactivation of the preferential lane has been adequately publicized, both on the website of the Municipality and through two different press releases of 20 and 21 April 2017, both with various safeguards to allow road users to adapt to the new traffic regulations in the area. An error in good faith by motorists.

The preferential lanes are roads expressly reserved for the circulation of vehicles used for public transport services (buses, trams and taxis, emergency vehicles and special vehicles) and are regulated byarticle 7 paragraph 1 letter i of the Highway Code.

The fines for those who pass them are established in the following paragraph 14which provides for an administrative sanction that starts from 83 and up to 333 euros. The infringement can be detected by one people or, as often happens, by one approved cameraas required byart. 201 paragraph 1-bis letter g of the CdS.

To recognize a preferential lane you have to pay close attention to the ground signage because, as the Roman case teaches us, passing through it even in good faith is a moment. You can escape the fine only if there is no lane it is not monitored by a camera. In this case, a photo of the agent is not enough but the driver needs to come regularly stopped for the dispute.

The case of the signage of the preferential lanes raised after the fines of Via Portonaccio in Rome was previously discussed also the Italian Parliamentwith the Forza Italia deputy Simone Baldelli who posed the question in his question in Transport commission from the Ministry of Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility.

The forerunner urged the adoption of regulations aimed at provide for reporting measures temporary extraordinary in cases where, especially in the presence of electronic detectors, they are modified in a restrictive sense i accessibility criteria and driving along preferential or otherwise restricted lanes, in particular on roads with high traffic volumes.

The competent Ministry in its reply accepted Baldelli’s request stating declaring that “A specific study is underway by the competent structures of the Ministry aimed at drawing up a proposal to amend the Highway Code that fully regulates the situations in which it is necessary to resort to extraordinary signaling measures and the methods (for example: luminous signs, presence mandatory of the police bodies, obligation of prior communication to users) through which the aforementioned report must be made.

As for the installation of automatic devices for detecting infringements of access or transit bans, whether it is contextual to the introduction and / or modification of the ban or subsequent to its introduction, it is being considered to include in the decree containing the update of the Regulations implementing the Highway Code, currently being prepared by the Ministry, a provision which, in reviewing the installation and operating conditions of said devices, also establishes the obligation to install specific signs “.

