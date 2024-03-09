Fines received for speed cameras: everything changes with “privacy”. Three new features

On the front of fines and speed camera reports, some new features arrive: they will continue to arrive home, but without photos. Sending images in fact violates privacy. The Privacy Guarantor has given a favorable opinion on the inter-ministerial decree (Transport and Interior) which regulates the use of speed detection systems.

Here are the 3 new features

Photographs or images that constitute a source of evidence for proven offences they must not be sent to the home of the owner of the vehicle together with the report notifying the violation;

Access to photographic or video documentation must be made available upon request of the recipient of the reportensuring in any case that the subjects and license plates of any other vehicles are appropriately obscured or made unrecognizable

It is not possible to detect speed with devices or systems through the frontal photographic recording of the vehicle if the equipment allows the storage of images relating to the people who are on board.