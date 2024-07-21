Home page World

Many parents go on holiday by car. Traffic jams are often unavoidable, unless the children stay home from school. Is this a good idea?

Munich – Red brake lights, cars with hazard lights on the horizon – and the magic of a summer trip has already vanished. As soon as you get into a traffic jam, discussions about the route and the time of departure begin. The sentence quickly comes up: “If only we had left earlier.” But if parents of school-age children take this literally, they may have to expect a heavy fine.

Summer holidays in Bavaria: Families take their children out of school earlier – This can be expensive

The summer holidays are just around the corner in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg at the end of July. In order to get to their holiday destination as cheaply and quickly as possible, some parents resort to a method: simply set off before the holidays start. Or only return after the holidays have ended.

Many people will probably understand this at least to some extent. After all, motorways are often overcrowded at the start of the holidays and flight prices are significantly higher. But picking up your children from school earlier or sending them to school later can be expensive.

Violation of compulsory school attendance: Fines of up to 2,500 euros threatened

Lawyer Christian Solmecke from WBS.LEGAL warns: “Without an official leave of absence or exemption from school, you are generally violating compulsory school attendance.” Depending on the state, this lasts nine to ten years. Anyone who does not comply is committing an offense and must expect consequences.

In addition to the note in the certificate that the child was absent without excuse, hefty fines can be imposed. Depending on the number of days of absence, up to 2,500 euros can be demanded, as in Berlin, Brandenburg or Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, informs bußgeldkatalog.orgIn Bavaria, up to 1000 euros must be paid, it is said.

School can request a medical certificate if truancy is suspected

The fact that the child is “sick” just a few days before or after the holidays could quickly make the school administration suspect that something is afoot. The school could request a medical certificate, in extreme cases even one from a public health doctor, as lawyer Solmecke warns. If the school’s suspicion that the child is skipping school is confirmed, fines could also be imposed.

What could be better than a holiday with the family? But here you have to be careful not to violate compulsory school attendance. © Zoonar.com/Kasper Ravlo/Imago

Anyone who tries to apply officially using the usual application must usually expect the school to reject them. Important reasons for exemption from classes are:

Illness and doctor’s visit

Recreational and spa stays

Student council meeting

Marriage, serious illness or death in the immediate family

Baptism, communion or confirmation in the immediate family

Active participation in sporting, artistic or scientific competitions

Commitment to voluntary work

Stay abroad or student exchange

Visits to advice centres or authorities

Source: Parentsknowledge.com

In view of the impending consequences, it might be worth it to accept that the children will ask for the hundredth time in the traffic jam how much longer it will take. But perhaps the holidaymakers in the car can think of games to play to pass the time. Otherwise, there are other tips to help you get through the traffic jam more easily. (mg)