Dubai Police, in cooperation with the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing in Dubai, Dubai Tourism, issued fines worth 50,000 dirhams to a number of people who held a private party on a commercial yacht, without committing to social distancing and wearing masks, and the license of the yacht operator was suspended for a month.

The Dubai Police General Command called on members of the public to report violations of the precautionary measures to prevent the Corona virus, by calling the toll-free number 901, or through the “Eye of the Police” service available through the Dubai Police application on smartphones.

She emphasized that she had designated the number 901 and the “Eye of the Police” service in order to receive reports related to the breach of precautionary measures to prevent the Corona virus, as part of her constant concern for the safety and protection of society, noting that everyone is responsible and partner in supporting the efforts made by the state in strengthening the precautionary measures. By ensuring compliance with the instructions and instructions issued by the competent authorities.

She explained that the call center 901, which is designated for non-emergency cases, receives communications submitted by members of the public through specialized employees who work 24 hours a day, and are keen to respond quickly to cases and reports.

In addition, a large number of members of the public responded to the Dubai Police’s call to report violators of the precautionary measures, and received more than 1,000 reports from the public about people who did not adhere to the preventive measures, during the past week only.

Dubai Police called on community members to assume their responsibilities, contribute to the implementation of precautionary measures, and report any violations via the number 901 or through the “Eye of the Police” service for users of the smart application.

The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, assured «Emirates Today» that society is a partner in the success that has been achieved so far in the face of the pandemic, and the high percentage of the population has changed its culture, and has become more concerned with itself and the safety of others, so we must continue to This togetherness to control this pandemic, and limit the increasing numbers in the recent period.

And he called on members of the public to assume their responsibilities to report promptly in the event that any violation of the precautionary measures is detected, whether in public or private places, because by this behavior they contribute to the protection of their community and reinforce their tangible positive role.





