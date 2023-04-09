On this Saturday night, Chaos reigned in the vicinity of the El Campín Stadium, in Bogota.

As could be seen in different videos published on social networks, supposed Millonarios fans threw stones at buses carrying Medellín fans.

This, as reported by the residents of the Galerías sector, after the confrontations with sharp weapons in other streets in the area, hours before the duel that the Bogota team ended up winning two goals to one.

Now, with the general rejection of what happened, the Secretary of the Government of Bogotá decided to speak out. And he did it to announce the respective investigation of what happened and propose possible sanctions for those involved. input, Punishments that, if carried out, would set an important precedent.



Harsh penalties against offenders



Millonarios fans stone a bus with Medellín fans

Through his Twitter account, Secretary Felipe Jiménez announced that “an investigation will be opened to punish those responsible, who They may be fined up to $100 million and banned from entering the stadium for up to 5 years.“.

As stated by the official, “All the necessary actions will be initiated to identify and sanction all the violent behaviors presented yesterday in the vicinity of the stadium.”

“It is insane to attack buses because there are fans of opposing teams. Soccer and baristas must get out of the spiral of intolerance that afflicts us as a society so much. The city wants supporters who are propositive and constructive with the city. Zero tolerance for violent people”Jiménez remarked while the investigations are underway.

(Also: The incredible soccer priest who made a “miracle” in the Copa Libertadores).

Yesterday several vandals generated violence near Campín An investigation will be opened to punish those responsible who may be fined up to $100 million and prohibited from entering the stadium for up to 5 years With @PoliceBogota we are identifying those responsible — Felipe Jiménez Angel 👍 (@felipeangell) April 9, 2023

Millionaires defeated DIM with goals from Óscar Cortés and Jader Valencia. In addition, he climbed to the tournament lead.

The next duel for Millionaires will be this Tuesday, in Neiva, against Atlético Huila.

More news

SPORTS