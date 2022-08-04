The outgoing parliament, which is handling current affairs before the September 25 elections, has approved several changes to the Traffic Lawsincluding the amendment to Decree 68 of 15 June 2022 which introduces Article 198 bis. It is a norm according to which a motorist fined in a serial way, in a defined period of time, could only pay a finebut with an increased sum.

Even if the first impression is that of a sort of ‘amnesty’, according to some parliamentarians there would be cases in which the measure could be useful. For example when a motorist, forgot about the revisionis found several times in infringement through automatic detection systems in a short period of time. In reality there are very few cases in which one can objectively speak of good faith. For example, the violation of the ZTL, cited as another extreme case, could be avoided simply by observing the road signs or inquiring about duty. The fact that the violation is serial would not be an excuse in this case.

Going into detail, article 198 bis of the Highway Code reads: “It is envisaged that the violation, even at different times, of the same rule relating to the circulation of a vehicle that does not have the technical or administrative requirements required by law, is considered, where the conditions referred to in paragraphs 2 and 3 are met, and for the purposes of ‘application of the sanction provided for in paragraph 4, such as a single infringement. It is understood that the conduct committed after the first notification or immediate notification constitute new violations“.

“In the case of ascertainment of several violations without immediate dispute – thus establishes the amendment –, the administrative offense covered by the first notification absorbs those ascertained in the ninety days prior to the same notification and not yet notified. Apart from these cases, the administrative offense subject to immediate dispute absorbs the violations ascertained, in the absence of a dispute, in the ninety days prior to the aforementioned dispute and not yet notified. In compliance with traffic safety conditions and without prejudice to the prohibitions imposed by other provisions, the investigating body may authorize the transgressor to complete the journey or to reach the place of destination by the shortest route and in the shortest possible time. Without prejudice to the payment of the costs of verification and notification relating to each violation, where the conditions for reduced payment are met, the sanction of payment of a sum equal to three times the legal minimum is applied provided for by the violated provision, if more favorable“.

Is the standard really useful for road traffic and to define a new civic standard? Judging from the first glance, it certainly seems not. Instead, a new highway code is expected, in step with the times, which brings with it an adequate simplification, an element that does not seem to be present in this article bis.