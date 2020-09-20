British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that fines for quarantine violators will be increased in the kingdom from 28 September. On Saturday, September 19, reports BBC.

Thus, the fine for residents who repeatedly violated the quarantine was increased to 10 thousand pounds ($ 13 thousand). At the same time, for the first violation of self-isolation, they will be punished for 1 thousand pounds ($ 1.3 thousand).

“We must do everything we can to control the spread of this virus, prevent the infection of the most vulnerable, and protect the NHS and save lives,” Johnson said.

He expressed concern that the residents of the country too often violate the existing rules or do not comply. The new fines are almost ten times higher than those currently in force in the UK.

According to the head of the British government, employers who will prevent their employees who have tested positive for coronavirus from leaving for self-isolation will also be fined.

The day before, Johnson said that the second wave of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic in the UK could no longer be avoided.

On September 14, the “rule of six” came into force in England. Gatherings of more than six people, except for work meetings, are prohibited. For the first time since May, the increase in the number of cases has increased in the country. More than 4 thousand cases of COVID-19 were recorded per day.

According to the portal Worldometer, by September 20, 390,358 cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Britain. The country is in 14th place in the world in terms of the number of cases.