THE truck drivers on board their vehicles they must be equipped with “digital tachograph” a Electronic device safety used by truck drivers and bus drivers for Record truck driving times, breaks and other information relating to driving activity. In Italy, as in many other European Union countries, digital tachographs are mandatory for drivers of commercial vehicles operating on public roads. Alteration or manipulation of a tachograph is one serious violation of road regulations and transport safety regulations.

The truck drivers’ tachograph can be altered but this intervention is prohibited. If a truck driver is stopped for checks while driving and the tachograph is altered, the possible consequences include a fine from 1,484 euros to 5,940 eurosthe suspension of the driving license for 15 days up to 3 months and the deduction of 10 points from the driving licence.

The fine for altered tachograph reaches up to 5,940 euros, plus the suspension of the driving licence

Furthermore, every violation committed by the driver entails a fine of 327 euros for the employerqualified as “Company failing to comply with labor regulations”. In case of infringements during the night time (10.00pm – 6.00am), the amounts are increased by a third.

Fine for non-functioning tachograph

The fine is also triggered in case of tachograph not working. In fact, the regulation says that the company is responsible for repairing the tachograph through an installer or an authorized workshop as soon as possible. If the return to the premises takes more than 7 days from the breakdown, the repair must be carried out en route. During this period, the driver must manually annotate missing or incorrectly recorded data on the disk or printout, including your personal information (name, surname, tachograph card or driving license number), date and signature.

Fines for truck drivers with altered tachographs and exceeding maximum driving hours

INFRINGEMENT ERROR THRESHOLD POINTS FINE Overcoming the

driving period

daily within 10%

between 10% and 20%

over 20% –

2

10 €40.00

€319.00

€425.00 Overcoming the

driving period

weekly within 10%

between 10% and 20%

over 20% –

1

2 €40.00

€266.00

€425.00 Incomplete daily rest within 10%

between 10% and 20%

over 20% –

5

10 €213.00

€372.00

€425.00 Incomplete weekly rest between 10% and 20%

over 20% 3

5 €372.00

€425.00 Omission of mandatory breaks while driving – 2 from €143.00 to €570.00 Tachograph not working – 10 from €742.00 to €2,970.00 Traffic with an altered or tampered with tachograph – 10 from €1,484.00 to €5,940.00 Omission of diagrammed disks – – from €45.00 to €88.00 Penalties for altered tachograph provided for by EC regulation 561/2006 and fine for exceeding driving hours

