PRF data show that there were 571 infractions between April and January this year against 404 in 2019, before the pandemic.

The number of infractions on the country’s highways due to the so-called dry pan – when the vehicle is immobilized on the road due to lack of fuel – grew 41% between January and April this year compared to the same period in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic. According to the PRF (Federal Highway Police), there were 571 infractions in the first four months against 404 in the first four months of that year. The data refer to both light and heavy vehicles.

Here are the numbers:

Between April 2019 and April this year, the increases in average prices, according to the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels), were:

Gasoline – 60.8%;

60.8%; diesel S10 – 82.6%.

In addition to the increase compared to 2019, this year’s total is the highest recorded in the period since 2012. The numbers reflect the escalation of prices at the pumps. When observing the infractions in each of the months of this year, April – the month following the readjustment of almost 19% for gasoline and almost 25% for diesel at Petrobras refineries – was responsible for almost 30% of the 571 registrations, with 168 in the month.

According to IBGE data, accumulated gasoline inflation between January and April this year is 7.84% across the country. Much lower than the 21.22% recorded in the same period in 2021. At the time, however, vaccination against covid-19 was in progress in the country and mobility was still very low.

Here’s the data:

Last week, the average prices of gasoline and diesel S10 reached new records: R$ 7.29 and R$ 6.97 a liter, respectively. These were the highest values ​​recorded by the ANP since the beginning of the historical series, in 2002, for gasoline. In the case of diesel, since 2012, when the fuel began to be sold in the country.