Public activists and human rights activists have sent proposals to the State Duma to toughen punishment for serious road accidents, they write “News“.

In addition to imprisonment for fatal accidents committed by a drunk driver, it is proposed to impose a fine of up to 2.5 million rubles. For a “drunken” road accident with several victims, a maximum fine of up to 3.5 million rubles is expected.

The lawyers sent corresponding proposals to Pavel Krasheninnikov, chairman of the State Duma Committee on State Building and Legislation.

Social activists, in turn, consider it reasonable to recognize the fact of repeated gross violations of traffic rules as an aggravating circumstance in an accident with grave consequences. Their appeal was sent to Yaroslav Nilov, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs.

It is known that the deputy supported this initiative. According to him, the proposed measures in the State Duma are ready to be dressed in the form of amendments or brought to the attention of the courts.

Earlier, State Duma deputy Vasily Vlasov proposed to allow the issuance of a driver’s license to persons aged 16 years.