The gendarmes and the police sanction each more than 200 cannabis users on the public highway, of which a large part in the Paris region

Nearly 6,000 fines for the use of narcotics have been drawn up in France since its generalization by the government in early September, franceinfo learned from the Interior Ministry, confirming information from Figaro. In one month, nearly 6,000 electronic reports were sent to cannabis users, after they were caught in the street by the police.

Every day, the gendarmes and police sanction more than 200 cannabis users on the public highway, a large part of which is in the Paris region. The Interior Ministry believes that these are “encouraging beginnings“even if the results may seem modest and does not yet outline a policy, reported to large population areas and large cities where the ministry wants to put pressure on consumers.

It is in the Île-de-France region where the most VPs were drawn up. Nearly 1,000, 60% of which are in Seine Saint-Denis. A figure which illustrates on its own that the instructions and priorities given to the police vary from one territory to another. The gendarmes and police may have more pressure and demands for results in sensitive neighborhoods than in less working-class neighborhoods where drug use is however the same.

The policy of numbers also draws the map of these new anti-narcotics reports which, as we recall, generate money for the State. 150 euros to 250 euros per ticket, which is not negligible.