If the fines of the defaulters are deducted from the wages, people will pay sooner is the idea.

Not paying your fine once is not convenient. Everyone knows that. When it comes to the CJIB, they are always there to collect money. First you get a fine and they already give on that first letter immediately what the consequences are if you pay too late. Ergo: you transfer the amount as soon as possible to get rid of it. At least, that’s what the undersigned thought.

But as it turns out, there is a small group of people who see fines more as a kind of greeting from the government and leave it at that. You have them in the Netherlands, but apparently also in Belgium. There they have become a little more assertive when it comes to collecting fines from defaulters. Because everyone simply has to pay their fines.

537,009 unpaid fines

In Belgium, 537,009 fines remained unpaid last year (Belgians are so precise!). Since 2020, they also have a law in Belgium that the fines are rapidly becoming more expensive (even twice as expensive), but that still does not help much. Well, if you don’t pay everything is free. But they have come up with a clever solution: the fines of defaulters are deducted from the salary.

They do not do this through the tax authorities, but through the bailiff. Wages can then be garnished, so that the fines still end up with Mother State. If this also fails, or if it is not sufficient, the car can even be seized by FPS Finance.

Withholding fines from defaulters’ salary: when and how?

You first receive an ‘immediate collection’, which is the first fine. You have ten days to pay it. If you fail to do so, you will receive a ‘Demand for immediate collection’ after 10 days. Then you have another 10 days to pay. If you don’t do that either, there will be an ‘Amicable settlement’. It’s already a bit higher. If you leave all those letters for what they are, you will receive an ‘Order to pay’. This is 35% higher than the original fine. You have no less than 20 days for this. Once that term has also passed, the case will go to the FOD and they will seize your wages and/or car.

What about a Dutchman who drives too fast in Belgium and gets a fine? Well, it will just fall on the mat, because in Europe we work together. The increases are the same. Of course, the Belgian government cannot seize the Dutch salary.

It also occurs in the Netherlands, in the video below you see a Road Abuse User with 1,800 euros in outstanding fines. That’s almost pretty:

