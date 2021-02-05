In view of the danger of the new Corona virus on public health and its ease of spread, the competent authorities have taken many decisions, measures and preventive measures to limit its spread, and we refer in this context to the legal responsibility for non-compliance with the decisions, regulations and law issued in this regard, especially in light of the high infection index globally, regionally and locally This imposes a double obligation on us to ourselves and others.

First of all, we clarify that according to Ministerial Resolution No. 223 of 2020 adding the new Corona virus to Section (A) of Schedule No. (1) attached to Federal Law No. 14 of 2014 regarding the control of communicable diseases, Article (38) stipulates the penalty for non-compliance with preventive measures. And the implementation of medical prescriptions and adherence to instructions in order to prevent the transmission of infection to others by imprisonment and a fine of not less than 10 thousand dirhams and not exceeding 50 thousand dirhams or either of these two penalties.

The Public Prosecutor also issued Decision No. (38) of 2020, amended by Resolution No. (54) in relation to the regulation for contravening precautionary measures, instructions and duties imposed to limit the spread of the Coronavirus and the penalties that are inflicted on anyone who commits any of them.

According to the schedule of violations, the prescribed penalty for violating the compulsory hospitalization decision to subject the injured in the event of their refusal directly or to continue the treatment prescribed for them is a fine of 50 thousand dirhams, and the decision also specified a fine for non-compliance with the instructions for home detention and re-examination according to health procedures and refraining from implementing an amount of 50 thousand dirhams, The decision also stipulated a fine of 10 thousand dirhams for everyone who called for holding gatherings, meetings and celebrations.

The decision specified a fine for not wearing masks in closed places, shopping centers, open places with dense and crowded public transportation, and 3000 dirhams, and a fine of 5000 dirhams for the person in charge of the company or establishment in the event of non-wearing masks in the workplace and the shared accommodation of workers.

The decision also specified a fine of 3,000 dirhams for non-observance of the space between people and a fine of 5,000 dirhams in the event that overcrowding and crowding inside shopping centers and shops of all forms and types are allowed.

According to the decision, in the event of repeated violations of non-compliance with the quarantine instructions, re-examination, refraining from implementing them, and violating home quarantine procedures, the violator will be referred to the Public Prosecution for Emergency and Crisis.

Before considering the fines, we must realize that our commitment is a cornerstone of the extraordinary efforts undertaken by the state to secure the safety of all and protect them from this fierce pandemic.

Senior legal advisor





