B.Unemployment Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) is now introducing “binding test offers in companies”. To this end, he presented a new version of the Corona Occupational Safety and Health Ordinance to the Federal Cabinet on Tuesday. It is expected to come into force next week when it is published in the Federal Gazette.

What exactly does the ordinance regulate under the heading of “compulsory testing”?

Employers are thus obliged to offer their employees, if they do not work exclusively in their home, a test at least once a calendar week, which serves to detect a possible infection with the coronavirus. Employees who have frequent contact with other, changing people at work must receive two test offers every week.

Are employees obliged to get tested?

No, the federal government expressly refrains from doing this – even if that would not be a legal problem. After all, there are already test obligations for some areas; the state ordinances of Berlin and Saxony provide for them, for example, for employees who have contact with customers and guests. The Bavarian Administrative Court recently only overturned an obligation for employees in a retirement home because the legislature had based it on the wrong legal basis. The fact that the federal government is nevertheless raising legal concerns could be due to the fact that the consequences would be unpleasant for those who refused and the initiative is therefore unpopular: employers could send employees home without wages.



Takes companies to their duty: Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil

Image: Reuters





Which tests does the employer have to offer?

Employers can meet the new obligation with all common test variants – including self-tests that their employees use without the help of specialist staff. It is also conceivable that a company concludes an agreement with a pharmacy that takes over the tests. There are no plans to send employees to a public test station.

Who bears the costs?

The company has to pay for the costs. Labor Minister Heil argues that offering tests is part of their duty of care for employees in the pandemic. The procurement costs are tax deductible. In addition, they would be taken into account when calculating state bridging aid for companies in crisis, as Minister of Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier (CDU) has assured.

What expenses will this entail for companies?

According to Heil, the government expects costs of 130 euros per employee for the period of application of the new regulation until the end of June. If you extrapolate that to a total of 30 million employees, that would be 3.9 billion euros. Some business estimates come up with higher amounts. The specific amount will depend on how many employees accept the offers and how many specialist staff are employed. The unit prices for the tests are currently between 2.30 and around 7 euros.

What do employers have to document?

A detailed documentation of the tests and results is not required. However, evidence of the procurement of tests or of agreements with service providers must be kept for four weeks so that the authorities can check whether an employer has fulfilled his obligation.

How are violations punished?

The usual sanctions framework of the Occupational Safety and Health Ordinance applies with fines of up to 30,000 euros; Company closures are also possible in the event of particularly serious violations. It is the same set of rules that has obligated employers since February to offer their employees working from home, as far as this is operationally possible.

What if a company does not get tests due to delivery problems or financial bottlenecks?

According to Heil, the order receipt is sufficient as evidence in controls. If the test is ordered but not yet delivered, the company does not have to close and also not fear a fine. If companies in financial need are unable to buy tests – for example because bridging aid is a long time coming – it will depend on the assessment of the control authority.

How many employers and employees does the regulation affect?

It applies to all around three million companies, from small craft businesses to automotive groups. And it basically covers all around 40 million employees – with the exception of those who “exclusively” work in their home. How many there are is open: According to estimates, around ten million employees currently work frequently or regularly in the home office – but not necessarily exclusively.

How many companies already offer their employees tests on a voluntary basis?

According to a recent survey by the Federal Ministry of Economics, 69 percent of companies offer their employees tests or want to do so soon. A third reported difficulties with availability, and many also cite costs as a hurdle. A FAZ survey of the 30 Dax companies also showed that almost all of them provide their employees with free quick tests when they cannot work from home.

What about the public service?

The regulation applies in principle to all employers, public as well as private. It is unclear whether a control authority will impose fines on another authority in an emergency.