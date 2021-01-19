PEOPLE flying from Gibraltar to UK risk a £ 500 fine if they do not provide of a negative COVID-19 test certificate.

The test will have to be taken a maximum of three days before departure and be shown on arrival.

These certificates are being provided at Gibraltar airport for a £ 50 fee, with a rapid test used to issue them as quickly as possible.

Test certificates not issued at the airport must include name, date of birth, test result, when taken, name of the provider and testing equipment used.

If a passenger arrives in the UK without a test result like this, they could be slapped with a £ 500 fine for this criminal offense.

Children under 11-years-old do not need take a test and there are other exceptions too.

Those receiving urgent medical care or their helpers could be exempt, as often it could be harder to get a negative COVID-19 test before departure.

If passengers have medical conditions that stop them having a test, they must show a doctor’s note to Border Force staff when they get to UK.

All passengers arriving in the UK will also need to self-isolate for two weeks, although they could use the test-to-release option once in England.

There are now 686 active cases in Gibraltar, two which are visitors.

Amounts of patients at the COVID-19 ward continued to increase, with 39 reported three hours ago.

There are nine in the Critical Care Unit, mostly on ventilators to keep them alive.

Numbers of positive cases at elderly homes continued to drop, although 108 are still active.

Nearly 145,000 tests have been carried out so far, more than four times the Rock’s population.