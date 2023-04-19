Again this past weekend a tourist climbed to the top of the Kukulkan pyramid in the archaeological zone of Chichen Itza, which has been closed to the public since 2008 due to conservation measures.

This action was implemented by the federal government to preserve the monument considered Cultural Heritage and Wonder of the World by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Therefore, it is important to know the time of sanctions to which anyone who violates the rules and decides to climb the steps of one of the protected pyramids in the archaeological region of Chichén Itzá is creditor.

What is the penalty for climbing the pyramid at Chichén Itzá?

In accordance with the provisions of article 55 of the Federal Law on Monuments and Archaeological, Artistic Zones and History of Mexico. Whoever climbs the pyramid of Chichén Itzá must pay a A fine could range from 5 to 50 thousand pesos based on the seriousness of what was committed.

In the same sense, article 47 of the same law stipulates that people who carry out archaeological excavation or removal work without requesting the corresponding permit from the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), could be receiving a sentence three to 10 years in prison. Likewise, the sanctions could also be monetary with fines of between 172 thousand to 518 thousand pesos.

On the other hand, article 53 of the same document stipulates up to 12 years in prison for those who try to commercialize or extract archaeological monuments outside the country.