It was seen coming and it has finally happened. 0:00 hours from Saturday May 8 to Sunday 9 were marked on the calendar as the historical moment in which the state of alarm ended. That is, from that moment curfews and nighttime mobility restrictions were no longer in effect, with anyone being able to go out into the street at dawn.

This circumstance has been taken advantage of by thousands of citizens throughout Spain to party and make bottles of alcohol in the streets without any kind of respect for the pandemic or the general health of the country. The images are going viral on social networks and they come from all over Spain, with people shouting, jumping, singing, without safety distances and without a mask in many cases.

Although it is recommended that no meetings take place, the point is that already There is also no prohibition of concentrations of more than six people in public or private spaces. For example, in Madrid, one of the cities most affected by this massive outing on the streets, there has been a police reinforcement and a plan to control the bottles could be approved.

What can the law do to control these images?

Really, As there is no curfew in the autonomous community in which you are, there is no rule that prevents you from being on the street at the time you want. And since there are no restrictions on meetings, there is no rule that prevents being with many people. Another thing is the recommendations and common sense in this context.

The autonomous communities have lost the legal safeguard exercised during the last six months to enact curfews and perimeter confinements.

What if it still exists, it is the Law on Drug Addiction and Other Addictive Disorders, known as the “anti-bottle” law., which expressly prohibits since 2002 the consumption of alcohol on public roads. That is, you can be on the street, but not doing anything or at least not consuming alcohol.

From thousands of euros to nothing

The financial penalties, depending on the severity of the offense, ranged from 100 to 600,000 euros for breaking the restrictions decreed. However, from one day to the next, the fact of being on the street in the wee hours of the morning has gone from being fined up to thousands of euros to spending absolutely nothing.

However, this new situation does not open a temporary range in which no law applies. In fact, During this past night the police officers have intervened on numerous occasions due to illegal concentrations in the streets or due to complaints of noise that disturb public order, either in the streets themselves or in homes. The previous normality also had a series of regulations that, although they do not prevent being away from home, they do prohibit certain behaviors.

Equally, What is still in force is the obligation to wear the mask or to keep the social distancel. These are rules that were established since the beginning of the pandemic and that must continue to be respected, so that Yes, there could be penalties if there are people violating these two issues.

It is not ruled out that in the coming days, in view of what happened, the autonomous communities will pose their own restrictions validated by the Supreme Court to try to control the images that have taken place already on the first day without a state of alarm.