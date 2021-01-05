Tottenham has fined Reguilón, Lo Celso and Lamela for breaking government regulations during Christmas, as the trio of footballers were photographed together having dinner in a large group of people, which also included Manuel Lanzini, Argentine West Ham player, against all the regulations imposed in the United Kingdom in the fight against the coronavirus.

The set ‘Spur’ has issued a statement in which he expresses his “disappointment” and “condemns the image”, something that Mourinho had already expressed. According to The Athletic, the London team has also fined the footballers, who were forbidden, like all London residents, to mix with bubbles from other houses.

This Tuesday, Tottenham will face Brentford in the Carabao Cup semifinals but Lo Celso is injured for another month, while Lamela will be out, as Mourinho warned in the previous one. For his part, Reguilón was a substitute against Leeds but is expected to be from the game in the semifinals.