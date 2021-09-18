The Disciplinary Committee of Major League Soccer announced the sanctions corresponding to week 25 that was played during the week, on Tuesday 14 and Wednesday 15 September, and the Mexican forward Javier Hernandez from Los Angeles Galaxy, as well as the Argentine technical director Matías Almeyda from San Jose Earthquakes they were part of the sanctioned list.
In these commitments, LA Galaxy drew with the Texas team by 1-1 and the Canterano of the Sacred Rebaño scored the goal for the Angelenos, on his own, the former rojiblanco coach fell 3-4 against the Real salt lake.
The MLS Disciplinary Committee found the ‘Chicharito‘guilty of a simulation in minute 84 of the match of Los Angeles Galaxy against Houston Dynamo FCTherefore, he was fined an unspecified amount of money.
While the Californian team’s helmsman was also fined an undisclosed amount, in addition to a one-match suspension as a result of his conduct towards the referees after the match between Saint Joseph and Real salt lake. Therefore, the strategist will serve his suspension in week 26 when Saint Joseph visit Austin FC.
