Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer accuses the Greens of delaying the resolution of the dispute over the catalog of fines. It is now signaling that it is ready for tightening.

There is a new compromise in the dispute over the catalog of fines.

Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer accuses the Greens of blocking the solution to the conflict.

Now he indicates a further concession.

Update from September 18, 7.47 p.m .: Furthermore, there is no clarity for motorists as to what in the event of one Speeding threatens. Of the Federal Council did not make a decision on Friday. No majority found a loosening proposed by the Union, SPD and FDP, just as the Greens could not agree with their demands, the tougher Sanctions maintain, enforce.

“A good compromise was on the table today, especially to protect the weaker road users,” explained Federal Minister of Transport Scheuer (CDU). And he renewed his reproach to the Greens: “Today the Greens decided for failure and against compromise. But our hand remains outstretched. “When can a decision be made again, the one suspended since July due to formal errors, tightened catalog of fines to correct it is still open. The next plenary session of the Federal Council is on October 9th.

Catalog of fines: Compromise on speeding violations in the Federal Council apparently rejected

Update from September 18, 2:19 p.m .: Apparently was the compromise now in Federal Council declined. Other proposed solutions did not achieve the necessary majority either. So the dispute is about penalties for Speeder further – and motorist have to wait longer for legal certainty.

Original article from September 18: A new proposal for Catalog of fines provides that Driving bans at Over speeding of 21 kilometers per hour in urban areas and 26 kilometers per hour outside urban areas should only apply in certain areas such as near kindergartens or construction sites. A New regulation became necessary after the version due to a Form error in the most recent amendment to the Road traffic regulations had been declared invalid. The new reform aimed to Cyclist and better protect pedestrians. Of the Federal Council led to a tightening of the Catalog of fines a.

The new proposal has already been approved by the Interior departments and Transport politicians got the green light from Union *, SPD and FDP. Federal Minister of Transport Andreas Scheuer (CSU *) has the Greens now accused of blocking a solution to the dispute. “Except for a few Green in the countries all are professionally good Compromise solution Interested. This is now on the table and can be implemented immediately, ”said Chafing towards the newspapers of the Funke media group.

“There is compromise against blockade. Now it depends on the political will of some Greener“Said Chafing and added: “If I may make a request on behalf of all political forces: go for that Compromise – in the sense of the weaker Road users. “

Scheuer announces compliance

He also signaled Minister of transport in the interview, the parties in that conflict To want to continue to meet: “In addition to the compromise, we offer, in a further step, even more against the real, the rough and persistent Speeder to do. We hold out our hand for such a common solution, ”he said.

“Against those who race in the city center with screeching tires and thus consciously endanger others, only the most violent help Punish, fine and Driving ban. We have to police give every opportunity to intervene. I am ready to tighten the rules here, ”Scheuer assured. However, there are also examples where the punishment would be disproportionate – for example, if a sales representative overlooked a 30 sign on a main road in an unknown city. Because if he drives faster than 50 km / h, he immediately loses his driver’s license according to the regulation. * Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editors network.

