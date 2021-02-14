A judge in Granada has seen fit to reduce the quantity of a fine levied on a waiter in Zaidin because he is out of work at the moment with a family to support.

The waiter had been involved in a heated argument with a neighbor on a flight of stairs in the block where he lives in Zaidín, which ended in physical blows and the neighbor denouncing him.

This incident took place on the 27th of December, 2018 and then in March 2020 the judge found him guilty of bodily harm. The waiter was sentenced to pay a 360-euro fine (three months at four euros a day).

The date of the trial is significant as it came just three days before the total Lockdown, with people shut up at home and all nonessential business closed. The waiter lost any hope of income.

The appeals court decided to take this into consideration and reduce the fine by half to 180 euros. He will still have to pay the victim 175 euros in damages though.

(News: City & Metropolitan Area, Granada, Andalucia)