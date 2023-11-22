The European Commission has imposed a fine of 26.6 million euros on Rabobank for illegal cartel formation in bond trading. The Commission made this on Wednesday known.

Rabobank employees on the trading desk in London are said to have exchanged sensitive information with colleagues from Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt for years. According to the European Commission, they did this via e-mails, text messages and the online chat room of the Bloomberg trading system. The bankers are said to have exchanged information about, among other things, the prices and trading volume of various government bonds. The bankers also shared the names of parties that traded in the bonds.

According to the European Commission, this cooperation amounts to cartel formation. Secret price agreements violate EU rules because they restrict competition and can lead to higher market prices. The practices are said to have taken place between 2006 and 2016. The European Commission announced in December last year that an investigation into possible cartel formation was underway.

Deutsche Bank has not been fined by the Commission. According to European guidelines, the Frankfurt bank could have been imposed a cartel fine of 156 million euros, but that fine was waived because Deutsche Bank itself confessed to the cartel with Rabobank in Brussels through the so-called ‘leniency program’.

Disappointed

Rabobank is disappointed in the fine, the bank said in an initial statement on Wednesday response know. “The bank has continuously cooperated with the Commission’s investigation.” The bank is considering appealing the decision. In the annual accounts Rabobank had already included a provision for the amount of the fine for 2022, which indicates that the amount of the fine did not come as a surprise to the bank.

The bank strives for a strong compliance culture within its company and among its employees worldwide, including with regard to competition law. Compliance with these obligations is of the utmost importance to the bank.”

A number of customers in the US already started a civil lawsuit against Rabobank and Deutsche at the end of last year in order to file a possible class action claim, Rabobank reported in its 2022 annual report. These customers believe they have been duped by the price agreements that the banks made. Rabobank says it is still difficult to predict the outcome of that case and has not yet included a provision for it.

It is not the first time that Rabobank has been fined for market manipulation. In 2013, the bank reached a settlement with the judiciary for 774 million euros for manipulating the Libor interest rate for years, together with a series of other international banks.

The Libor fraud also started with Rabo bankers in London. Research later revealed that NRC that employees at the head office in Utrecht were also involved.