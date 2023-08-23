Home page World

From: Nadia Austel

According to Corriere della Sera, the capital municipalities in Italy have taken in a total of 793 million euros. (Icon image) © Michael Weber/imageBroker/Imago/Icon image

If you are on holiday in Italy, you have to be prepared for even more speed cameras this summer. But what do you have to do when you get a fine?

Rome – A fine cannot simply be sat out – not even if it comes from Italy. Speed ​​camera notifications and other penalties should therefore be answered, otherwise there is a risk of enforcement. In one case, however, according to the ADAC, this does not apply: if writing in was written in Italian, the fine will not be enforced in Germany if it is not paid. The reason for this is clear: if you don’t understand Italian, you don’t understand what is being said and what is being asked of you.

According to Italian law, the owner and driver are jointly liable for the offence. In the case of a fine for driving too fast, which was determined by a stationary speed camera, the registered vehicle owner is identified and written to. However, the ADAC points out that the police will demand the money directly from the driver if you are caught committing a violation on the spot. If necessary, the vehicle can also be confiscated until the fine is paid.

Fines in Italy: there is a risk of doubling the fine in the event of a delay, and there is a discount for “fast payers”.

The payment period of a fine notice from Italy should be strictly adhered to, because: If the money is not paid within the period of 60 days specified in the notice, the amount is doubled according to information from the ADAC. Accordingly, the period within which an objection to the decision can be lodged is 60 days.

Flashed in Italy: how much does it cost? The amount of the fine for exceeding the speed limit depends on the amount of the excess (see Table). At 20 kilometers per hour too fast, a fine of 175 euros is due.

The threat of doubling the fine is strict, but in Italy there is also the option of paying less – if you act quickly: for most traffic violations, “quick payers” can pay the required amount within five days of receiving the notice , received a discount of 30 percent on the required fine, according to the ADAC.

Record fines in Italy: this is how much the violations cost

Italy is the European leader when it comes to stationary speed cameras in road traffic: With around 11,000 speed cameras, the popular holiday destination of Germans is according to the statistical analysis of the worldwide speed camera data from SCDB.info at the lonely peak. The city of Florence alone was able to record income of 23 million euros from its speed cameras in 2022. But speeding isn’t the only thing that can get expensive on a holiday in Italy. Some fines that can be levied for traffic violations are:

parking violation from 45 euros 20 kilometers per hour too fast from 175 euros* Over 50 kilometers per hour too fast from 545 euros Not wearing the seat belt from 85 euros Cell phone at the wheel from 165 euros Drive through the red traffic light from 170 euros* drinking and driving from 545 euros * Minimum fine during the day, from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. higher by a third Source: ADAC (as of May 2023) See also India will soon have 1,425,775,851 inhabitants, more than China: 'Country can no longer be ignored'

In comparison, Italy imposes the most fines for speeding in Europe, the online newspaper reports La Republica. And the fines are getting higher and higher: The fines have increased by 37 percent since last year. And the country is not only imposing more and more fines in road traffic, the consequences of mass tourism are also to be curbed with bans that sometimes sound strange. (n/a)