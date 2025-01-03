Fine in Asturias for a tourist apartment: more than 58,000 euros for using a protected home as a vacation rental

A fine of 58,640 euros for using a protected home for holiday use. It is the sanction imposed on a resident of Gijón, after being discovered making fraudulent use of a property of his property, of public protection, which could only be used as a habitual residence during its first 30 years, as stated in the law in these cases. This has been confirmed to elDiario.es Asturias by the Department of Territorial Planning, competent in this matter, from where they also assure that the sanctioned person acknowledged the facts and paid the fine.

The offender, a resident of the Nuevo Roces neighborhood of Gijón, requested the registration of his home as a vacation rental at the beginning of 2024, a request that was denied as he did not meet the requirements set out in the regulations. It was the inspection program launched by the Asturian Government last summer that detected the promotion of housing on a tourist rental platform, which had also already been used for that purpose on previous occasions, as they confirmed thanks to the comments of other users.

The rental of this home for tourist purposes had been carried out fraudulently, both for the Treasury and from an administrative point of view, and its owner has been fined for committing, according to the regulations, a “serious infraction”, a sanction that he received Last August, he accepted and paid.

The inspection plan that the Asturian Government has launched seeks to prevent the fraudulent use of public rental housing, for which the number of inspectors has been doubled. This was explained during his presentation last June by the Minister of Territorial Planning, Ovidio Zapico, who assured that “We are receiving indications from city councils, other neighbors and property brokers that there could be uses not due from that type of housing.”

In this sense, the Asturian counselor highlighted, the Government’s obligation is to verify these signs and act forcefully if this is the case, “with courage and seriousness.”

Visits to public rental housing began last July. Since then and according to the forecasts managed by the regional Executive, around 2,400 visits have been made, which began on the Asturian coast.

This measure aims to ensure the correct use of properties that were awarded as a first home, thus preventing their recipients from using them as a second residence, vacation home or any other improper use.

The counselor then opened the door to the possibility that, depending on the balance of the inspectors, this surveillance plan could be extended during the rest of the legislature, even increasing the number of inspections, since its ultimate purpose is to guarantee that public housing has as its objective final destination for which it was created, which is to ensure access to decent and affordable housing.

The total public rental housing stock, both those owned by the Asturian Government and Vipasa, a public housing company in Asturias, currently exceeds 9,500 properties.