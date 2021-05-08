Soon the fine sowing campaign will begin in lots with very different conditions in terms of soil, humidity, stubble, predecessor crops. And the objective of every planter will be, as is customary, to prepare the planter in the best way for each particular condition, to achieve the best crop installation.

In this preparation the sowing train is relevant, and it is made up of the furrower, the depth limiting wheels, the tail or wheel that affirms the seed against the bottom of the furrow and the capping wheelss.

In front of the entire train the labrasurco blade is located, and the entire set in modern seeders has large cutting and penetrating power to make the furrow where the seed is deposited, in all types of soil and stubble.

Load per body

That cutting power and penetration into the soil, depends largely on the load applied to each blade and each sowing body.

The control and regulation of this load is carried out by springs, lungs, shock absorbers or hydraulic systems. With them the operator transfers kilograms of pressure from the machine chassis to the sowing body when the soil is hard. And backwards when the ground is soft, the kilograms are transferred from the body to the chassis of the machine. In this way it is achieved that the limiting wheels affirm their footprint on the ground and remains constant sowing depth.

Difficult stubble is not a problem for modern planters as they once were.

The cutting and tilling knife

The blade prepares the soil for the Double disc furrower do your job and the capping wheels do your job.

The best equipped machines usually use turbo blades with 10 mm wide, tangential, straight and asymmetric waves. That is, the wave has two straight sides and one is shorter than the other.

This shape improves the nailing in the ground and the cutting of the stubble. And it tends to self-clean. Being narrow tends to prevent the escape of moisture from the profile more effectively than a wider wave. Nevertheless, in its narrowness the double disc furrower fits.

The single-disc and shoe furrower, As an alternative to the double blade disc for difficult soils such as clayey, sticky and heavy soils, it is a high value alternative to consider for sowing fine grain..

Leveling wheels

They are the wheels that limit the entry of the double disc into the ground and define the sowing depth, that is, the depth of the furrow. That is, the load applied to the body causes the double disc to enter the ground, and these leveling wheels limit that depth at which the furrower works.

So if the load is excessive, the leveling wheels bear the excess and mark the ground. This causes the excessive wear on those wheels and soil compaction underneath them. If the load is poor, the furrower does not enter the soil and the seed remains on the surface.

For this reason, the load will always be the necessary and constant, regardless of variations in hardness and ground level. The operator will have the last word with the correct calibration of the referred load, using the aforementioned resources, such as springs, hydraulic systems and others.

On the other hand, the leveling wheels are located on the side of the furrower and step on the ground very close to the seed discharge, thus, copying is high fidelity.

On the other hand, in important stubble such as corn, sunflower or sorghum, Those wheels on the side of the furrower step on and copy the stubble level instead of copying the ground level. And therefore they define the sowing depth, taking the stubble as a reference, when it is best to take the soil surface as a reference.

Thus in important stubble, it may be preferable that the capping wheels, in addition to covering the furrow, limit the sowing depth. This is because the cappers step on the soil that was carved by the blade instead of on the stubble.

The choice of the limiting wheels to the side of the furrower or to the rear is decided when the planter is chosen.

Wheat distributions with high distribution uniformity in the row.

The capping wheels

The work of the capping wheels is influenced by the work of the blade. And the best blade is the one that leaves enough soil removed at the edge of the furrow for those wheels to cover the seed.

And well-equipped machines offer capping wheels made of cast steel, with a smooth tread and with independent load regulation and adjustment of their angles.

That is, the angle that the wheels make with the direction of travel and that the wheels themselves make with the ground surface. The experienced operator adjusts the wheels according to the soil and stubble in the best way.

The architecture of the planter

The distribution of the bodies on the chassis, with generous distances between the front and rear sets, together with the use of the articulated parallelogram to support each body, make the machines true champions of well-done sowing in all types of stubble and soils.

The control of the planter can be followed remotely as from the tractor cab.

The air drill machines changed the architecture of the fine grain seeders and also a little later the architecture of the coarse grain drills. Its dissemination among users shows that its benefits are becoming known.

They are machines that reduce time spent on indirect jobs, such as the calibration of the sowing density and the fertilization dose.

Likewise, they reduce the filling times of the hoppers due to two things. On the one hand, the supply is done in a single point, that is to say in the mouth of the hopper that is located. On the other hand, the great autonomy of these machines measured in hectares sown per hopper.

Another change that the air drills produced was that they combine large working widths, with great maneuvering agility at the headlands and in the transition from work position to transport and vice versa. All of this leads to a high work capacity measured in hectares per hour, and therefore a reduction in operating costs.

The management of inputs

When it comes to input management, the new fine grain seeders get along very well with the intelligent use of available land for cultivation and water, seed, and fertilizers. And also a better use of phytosanitary products, due to the best implantations achieved.

The best implantations are in direct relation to the increasingly precise seed distributions per meter of furrow, and they have to do with the transmission of movement to the shafts of the dispensers, by means of hydraulic motors with variable flow and electric drive.

Hopper loading was accelerated by the air drill.

These electro-hydraulic transmissions, in addition to improving the distribution of the seed by overcoming the imperfections of the mechanical transmissions, with driving wheel and gearbox, save calibration time.

And above all those things allow the variable dosage of inputs, improving their use.

In short, all the improvements seen in the seeders contribute to improve each implantation, increasing yields at harvest, lowering costs due to their greater work capacity, due to their smarter use of inputs, as contributions to a more efficient agriculture in productivity and sustainable over time with preservation of the environment.