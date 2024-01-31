There fine for speeding it's a sanction issued by the competent authorities after having established that a driver, at the wheel of a vehicle, has exceeded the speed limits established for that specific stretch of road. The rules to be respected on the roads are indicated through road signs.

When a driver exceeds the speed limit, he may be subject to fines, i.e fines pecuniary, deduction of points on the driving licence, Suspension and license revocation, depending on the severity of the offense and local laws.

Fine for speeding

There fine for speeding it is usually calculated based on how many kilometers per hour you exceed the speed limit. L'article 142 of the Highway Code regulates violations of speed limits by motorists and motorcyclists, also establishing the sanctions that the police must apply when checking infringements. The assessment by the Police can occur through systems speed cameras, tutor And Trucam telelaser systems.

A police officer checking cars at the exit of a motorway toll booth: he can issue a fine for exceeding speed limits

What is the fine for speeding, how much is it, what do you risk

Overcoming the limitations imposed by law leads to administrative sanctions, variable based on its entity. Exceed the speed limit within i 10 km/h carries a fine from 42 to 173 euros, from 168 to 574 euros within 40 km/h. In this second case, in addition to the fine, there is also a reduction of 3 points from the driving license.

Come on 40 km/h to 60 km/hthe expected sanction varies from 544 to 2,174 euros plus the additional sanction of driving license suspension from 1 to 3 months and the loss of 6 points. Over 60 km/h, the fine goes from 847 to 3,389 euros plus the suspension of the license from 6 to 12 months and the loss of 10 points.

Here is a table with a summary of what you risk when you exceed the speed limit, fine, point deduction, suspension and revocation of your license.

Exceeding the speed limit (km/h) Fine (Euro) Reduction of driving license points License Suspension (Months) by 10 42-173 0 0 From 10 to 39,999

(within 40 km/h) 168-574 3 0 From 40 to 60 544-2,174 6 1-3 (8-18)* Over 60 847-3,389 10 6-12 (revocation)* Penalties and fines for speeding

If the violation is detected by Night (after 10pm and before 7 am) the fine increases by 1/3.

*License suspension in case of repeat offenses

In the event of a repeat offense in the two years following the first offence, the license suspension increases from 8 to 18 months if the limits are exceeded from 40 to 60 km/h. The license is revoked if the repeat offense concerns passing over 60 km/h of speed limits.

A fine for speeding can lead to temporary suspension of your license and permanent revocation

Fine reduced by 30%

And, like any fine, if the fine is paid within 5 days of the assessment or notification, you benefit from the 30% discount.

The proceeds of the sanctions should be allocated to maintenance interventions and the safety of road infrastructures. In some cases, fines may be contested or contested.

