Home page World

From: Nadia Austel

Split

When vacationing in Italy, travelers should follow a few rules. © Imago

Let five go on vacation? Not in Italy. More and more fines are threatening here – for things that not necessarily everyone has on their radar.

Munich – For the tourism industry, 2023 could be a real record year after the corona pandemic. After the travel restrictions brought about by the virus, the desire to travel is now reviving. The most popular travel destinations, however, react differently to the mass rush, some of which is longed for and some of which is feared.

Out of Croatia, for example, is piling up reports of price explosions and reductions, which leads to uncertainty among travelers. And in Italy, well-known holiday regions are suddenly putting up bans in many places that are intended to restrict tourism. In the tranquil town of Portofino, for example, there is a risk of a fine for stopping on busy streets in the summer months. And Venice has long planned an entry fee for day tourists to limit visitor numbers.

Painful fines in Italy: Beach massage strictly forbidden

In Sardinia, the municipality of Baunei also limits the number of visitors to the beaches of Cala dei Gabbiani and Cala Biriala to 300 people per day. The largest beach – Cala Mariolu – can still be visited by 700 bathers per day. “We can no longer afford to have thousands of sunbathers crammed into one spot every day like in the past. That is untenable, ”said Mayor Stefano Monni about the measures in Italy.

However, some of the bans in Italy sound more like trifles if it weren’t for the impending fine. According to an online newspaper report Blick.ch there are even possible fines for wearing clattering, wooden sandals, called Holzzoccoli, on Capri. On various Italian beaches, whether in Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany or on the Adriatic coast, for example, it is also forbidden to have a massage. The massaged person has to reckon with a fine of 100 euros. Some more of the – sometimes strange – bans in Italy, which can cause annoying fines on vacation, are:

See also The most important thing from the night: Russian missiles destroy the oil depot in Dnipro Standing in “red zones” Riviera, Portofino 68 to 275 euros Lying on towels on the beach Sardinia, Spaggia della Pelosa from 100 euros carry wooden zoccoli capri 50 Euros Sitting in the shadow of a cathedral Milan area 160 euros Climb trees Milan 40 euros Kissing in the car Eboli, Salerno 500 euro smoking on the beach Individual beaches throughout the country 200 to 2000 euros feed pigeons St Mark’s Square, Venice 450 euros Collect sand, shells and stones entire country 1549 to 9296 euros Get a massage on the beach entire country 100 to 7000 euros Source: Blick.ch, lastampa.it

Fine due: In Italy there are sometimes strict bans on strange-looking offenses

The no-stop policy in Portofino refers to certain “red zones” that have been set up specifically for this purpose. Stopping is prohibited here to prevent crowds that could obstruct the flow of traffic or block escape routes. Both the town center and the surrounding beaches belong to this “red zone” in Italy’s hotspot. Violators face a hefty fine of 68 to 275 euros.

At the Spaggia della Pelosa in northern Sardinia, another ban is intended to protect the sandy beach itself, because: it is constantly being worn away by the towels of the visitors. Therefore, only mats may be used here instead of towels. Violators face a fine of 100 euros or more.

Slurping food, rolling up your sleeves, chewing gum: ten curious rules of etiquette from around the world View photo gallery

Watch out when on holiday in Italy: There are high fines here

Lake Garda is also a popular travel destination, but the same applies here as well own, sometimes very strict rules for holidaymakers on site. According to the city police, playing football or other games involving running, throwing objects or pushing or pulling things or people is prohibited in the “lake area” outside of the specially marked and signposted areas.

You don’t want to miss any more news and tips about holidays and travel? Then sign up for the regular travel newsletter from Merkur.de at.

Splashing water on passing pedestrians as part of games or just for fun is also not allowed, according to a report by L’Adige further means. Anyone who shouts loudly, sings or plays musical instruments must also expect fines. The penalties for violations at Lake Garda were therefore between 100 and 600 euros. (n / A)