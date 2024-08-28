Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/28/2024 – 11:11

The National Anthem is considered one of the four national symbols, which also include the Flag, the Seal and the National Coat of Arms. Making any type of change to these symbols is considered a misdemeanor, that is, a criminal offense with less severity than a crime. The penalty can vary from R$4,537 to R$18,148. In the case of a repeat offense, the fine can be doubled, reaching R$36,296, according to experts consulted by State this Tuesday, 27th.

The penalty for changes to the anthem was recalled after the rally of Guilherme Boulos (PSOL-SP), candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, in which a singer changed parts of the lyrics to adapt them to “neutral language” (“you will see that your children do not run away from the fight”) last Saturday, August 24.

Right-wing politicians have argued that the change is a violation of the National Symbols law, and Boulos himself deleted the video from his social media accounts after the backlash. His campaign claimed that the changes to the anthem were the responsibility of the company hired to produce the event.

According to constitutional lawyer Vera Chemim, the criteria for determining the size of the fine for changes to the National Anthem will depend on the analysis made by the judge who rules on the case. There is, however, no parameter for applying the penalty ranges.

“The fine varies depending on the judge’s interpretation. If he considers the act to be more or less serious, the fine will be corresponding,” said the lawyer.

The law that regulates national symbols is Law No. 5,700 of 1971, of the Civil Code. “It is a very old law, from the time of the dictatorship. The legal asset protected by the law is respect for the federation and national symbolism,” says Raphael Blaselbauer, partner at RBKO Advogados.

The law also stipulates the manner in which the anthem is performed. In addition to determining how the song should be played and presented, the law determines, for example, that men should not wear hats or caps while the anthem is being played. It is also forbidden to clap after the song is played, whether in an instrumental version or with singing.