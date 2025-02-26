Football professional Lionel Messi by the North American professional league MLS has been sentenced to a fine for the grip on the neck of an assistant coach. After the game against New York City FC (2-2), the Argentine of Inter Miami violated the “hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent’s rule”, the US league said. After the game of the game last Saturday, Messi New York’s assistant coach Mehdi Ballouchy had reached out.

Messi’s teammate Luis Suarez also has to pay a punishment, he had touched opponents Birk Risa on the neck shortly after the half -time whistle. In a heated game, Messi saved his club with two templates. In the night of Wednesday, 37-year-old Miami also led to the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champion Cup. In the 3-1 win against Sporting Kansas City, the world champion scored 1-0 (19th). In the first leg (1-0) Messi also scored the only goal of the game.