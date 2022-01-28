An Italian priest in Florence has been fined for ringing church bells too often and too loudly. The bells sometimes ring two hundred times a day, local residents say. Tuscan authorities have now imposed a fine of 2000 euros on the cleric, reports the Italian newspaper Il Corriere Fiorentino.
