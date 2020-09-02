B.if it is very hot, anyone in the city can smell it: the asphalt street releases chemicals that our noses cannot hide. The quantities and substances involved have not been a big issue for a long time, because the pollutant emissions from vehicles already predominate with increasing road traffic. However, this relationship could now gradually be reversed: While emissions from vehicles and also the volume of vehicles in cities are slowly being pushed back across national boundaries – forced by clean air laws – the areas sealed with asphalt in metropolitan areas and beyond continue to increase. Every year, more than 122 million tons of liquid asphalt are processed worldwide – and what is asphalted once lies there for decades and is exposed to the weather.

Joachim Müller-Jung Editor in the features section, responsible for the “Nature and Science” section.

Scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry in Mainz, together with American chemists from Yale University in New Haven, have now analyzed the evaporation of asphalt under different environmental conditions. In the Science Advances magazine they published the oppressive results. Conclusion: The heat, which prevails more and more often and for longer periods in midsummer, but also the solar radiation, release considerably more pollutants and precursor substances for fine dust than expected.

The mixture of volatile organic chemicals, often aromatic compounds, which emerges from the petroleum-based bitumen-rock mixture, is largely transformed in the air into organic fine dust with particle sizes of less than 2.5 thousandths of a millimeter. This is a particulate matter that is viewed as particularly problematic for health. As soon as the sun shines directly on the asphalt, the radiation alone increases the “sweating out” of the chemicals three times as much.

The chemists, on the other hand, did not find any major differences when it comes to the use of hot asphalt: The material that is applied to roofs as a covering is not fundamentally different from the building material used in road construction. The volatile asphalt chemical mixture has less of an effect on the formation of the dreaded irritant gas ozone than on the formation of fine dust. Here, the main load is on the vehicles on the road. Extrapolated to the region of the southern California metropolis of Los Angeles, the scientists come to the result of fine dust emissions from asphalt that already exceed all fine dust emissions from car and truck exhausts.

The scientists estimate that 30 to 50 percent of the total fine dust emissions released in the region originate from overheated asphalt surfaces – mind you, exclusively in the days and weeks with great summer heat. In the opinion of the chemists, the imbalance is likely to worsen if the temperatures, fueled by global warming, continue to rise in the cities and the sealed areas continue to increase as before.