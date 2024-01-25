Fine dining | “This is really hard as hell” – The owner reveals why the restaurant Demo is closing its doors

The reformer of the restaurant sector is closing down, even though everything is fine in terms of the economy.
Jasmin Vahtera HS
| Updated
Tuesday There was startling news from Helsinki's restaurant scene. A restaurant that has been operating in the Kamppi district since 2003 Demo said it will close its doors in July.
Tommi Tuominen and Teemu Auran founded by Demo has been a pioneer in the Finnish restaurant scene. It received a Michelin star in 2007.
Tuominen feels that the demo's greatest merit is its simplicity.
#Fine #dining #hard #hell #owner #reveals #restaurant #Demo #closing #doors
Leave a Reply