Fine Art Review | Jukka Mäkelä revolutionized the art of Finnish painting – two HS critics evaluate the exhibition assembled from the works together

Jukka Mäkelä 21.5. until at the Sara Hildén Art Museum (Särkänniemi, Tampere). Open Tue–Sun 10–18.

Painter Jukka Mäkelä (1949–2018) was a key influence in the generation that revolutionized Finnish painting at the turn of the 1980s and connected it to current international currents. His main inspiration was Finnish nature and especially the winter months. For him, painting was an improvisation with paint materials, where stimuli from the environment mixed with the demands of the paintings themselves.

Mäkelä’s retrospective brings together his works from five decades. Two Helsingin Sanomat critics viewed the exhibition together. Timo Valjakka has followed Mäkelä’s work for a long time, To Sanna Lippose this is the first extensive viewing of Mäkelä’s art.

Paintings called Landscape, 1988, with which Jukka Mäkelä participated in the Venice Biennale 1988. Private collection.

Timo Valjakka: Sanna, you haven’t seen Jukka Mäkelä’s paintings on this scale before. What do you remember about this exhibition?

Sanna Lipponen: Even though the paintings are abstract, they convey strong impressions of how diverse winter light or, say, snow can be. I think I’ll be looking at the world through Jukka Mäkelä’s eyes for a while when I’m out and about.

I think the exhibition offers a good overview of Mäkelä’s production and the renewal of his expression at different times. By painting, he studied not only the structure of the landscape and the experience of it, but also the material, form and color.

Harness: Each decade has its own room in the exhibition, which helps to outline the phases of Mäkelä’s art.

Snow and winter are strongly present in Jukka Mäkelä’s early paintings, the time from November to March. The works focus on eye perception and optical phenomena such as glare. They are carefully planned and executed. It was not until the 1980s that the comprehensiveness and spontaneity of expression characteristic of him emerged in them.

Lipponen: When we enter the 1980s, a really wild change takes place: in the paintings of the 1970s, such as Memory (1978), the regular rhythm is built on the visible grid, while moving to the 1980s, the forms flow freely. Later, rich effects of depth are added: for example, from the 1990s Still lifeIn the works of the series with charcoal, the drawn lines sometimes float like branches in the snow, sometimes disappear in the mist.

Harness: From the 1980s, Mäkelä also painted on the whole body. The eye’s perception was mixed with various tactile sensations, as if transmitted through the skin. The paintings were no longer pictures of the landscape, but landscapes in themselves. Because they are very large, in front of them it is as if you are inside a landscape.

He often said that the landscape is not just what we see in front of us. The landscape is also all over our heads and under our feet, black branches against the sky and icy ponds on the forest path.

Lipponen: I recognize the idea of ​​being in the landscape. Is the ground – or snow – hard or soft? Does it sink, flatten or crack? At one work I felt as if I wanted to swim in it, the other seemed to roll over me like a rapid. Sometimes the surface of the painting is sunny and airy, sometimes hard like the lichen-like side of a rock. Mäkelä clearly had an exceptional sense of landscape and material.

Harness: Mäkelä’s awareness of materials is perhaps the broadest and most versatile of Finnish painters. The paint is sometimes a thick mass, sometimes thin, flowing and translucent. When this is combined with dozens of ways to apply paint, the scale of expression expands enormously. Still, it’s not the effects for their own sake. Everything has a relationship with the content of the works.

Works from the Still life series from the 1990s.

Lipponen: Eight-meter Venice-work (1986) conveys a very physical feeling of how laborious it is to move paint around, to move among it. And I can’t help but think about how challenging it is to manage such a large area in such a way that it maintains its liveliness as a balanced whole. Everything works, looking at the painting from any distance or direction.

Although Jukka Mäkelä enjoyed himself in his studio, he was also a cosmopolitan who closely followed events in contemporary art. He traveled a lot and appeared in numerous international exhibitions, such as the Venice Biennale in 1986 and 1988. He also participated with his works in the discussion about the art of painting, especially in the 1980s.

Juha Mäkelä in his office in Länsimäki, Vantaa, 1978.

Harness: I see connections in Mäkelä’s art more in the direction of American abstract expressionism than European informalism. He did not describe his inner turmoil, but wanted to convey his experiences of nature and its beauty.

Lipponen: I just saw that. For him, it’s more about the turmoil of the goal. I consider him a prolific, hardworking and curious artist. Observing the landscape and its changes requires time, openness and sensitivity – just like following the movement in art.

For an artist like Jukka Mäkelä, the finished works were only the tip of the iceberg. Invisible behind them is a huge amount of work, trials, trials and errors. The painting process was extremely important to him. He went to his study every day, and if the work didn’t go well that day, he cleaned or did something else. He wanted to be with his paintings, ready in case they suddenly suggested something. And while he was very prolific, he was extremely particular about what made it out of the studio.

Lipponen: Provides a glimpse into the extent of the iceberg by Tina Cavén a video documentary where Mäkelä talks about his work and where we also see him at work. His tools have also been brought to the museum: special, self-made brushes, brushes and extension handles, charcoal and chalks, which also describe his curiosity. The paintings have eaten anything!

Harness: Mäkelä mixed additives, sand and aluminum in his paints and once also painted with red wine and olive oil. But above all, he mixed everything he experienced and saw into his paintings. Although he made a lot of sketches and photographed diligently, he did not take this material to his study. Everything happened there, guided by memory and images. And even though his paintings are abstract, we recognize what they tell because their starting points are in our common reality.

Jukka Mäkelä: Cern accelerator, 2008–15, acrylic and charcoal on canvas. National Gallery, Museum of Contemporary Art Kiasma.

Lipponen: These observations and impressions of reality are the unbroken thread that runs through the entire process and the exhibition. It includes all that thinking and doing with its steps and tools, and then it also involves the whole body so that the language of form and the language of movement mix with each other. For example Cern accelerator -painting (2008–15) it is impossible to see the circular forms in any other way than as a whimsical movement.

I still go back to how I happened to look up at one of the paintings, and I saw the landscape behind the window dimmed by the curtains. The branches of the trees stood out as silhouettes and moved a little. The view chimes beautifully with the shapes of the painting below.

In this exhibition, the works, the architecture of the museum and the view of Lake Näsijärvi are in perfect dialogue with each other. Spring winter snow and light, inside and outside.

Harness: I am sure that Mäkelä would have been happy if he had seen his works in this museum and at this time of the year. Leafless trees and bushes are drawn against the snow and sky in exactly the same way as black charcoal lines are drawn in paintings.