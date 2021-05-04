D.he Russian and especially Moscow art scene is at least as lively as that in London, New York or Berlin. Supported by several galleries, biennials and in particular the Moscow Museum of Contemporary Art, the Garage, performance art, gender actions, humorous street art, but also new monumental painting and multimedia genres are flourishing.

Moscow has money and likes to afford expensive and media-effective art events such as the Tretyakov Gallery currently with its romanticism exhibition, which is equipped with pictures from Germany and Russia as well as high-quality modern sprinkles. On the other hand, those who hardly seem to get any money are the artists. The multimedia star Andrej Kuskin, whose performance “Im Kreis”, an hour-long tour through gradually solidifying liquid concrete, can also be seen on the romantic show, recently posted on Facebook that he no longer had the strength to scrape together money to get his To feed children. The artist Anja Scholud, famous for her sculptures made of metal struts, lives in abject poverty in a village on the outskirts of Moscow.