The appeal to the fine it can often save you and yours wallet. But let’s go step by step… Getting back to where we were parked L’car and find stuck between the windscreen and the windshield wipers a leaflet scribbled waiting for us is not exactly the best feeling you can experience. That piece of paper, which looks like tissue paper because it is so thin, means only one thing: a fine.

This just described is only the typical situation when you come fined. Actually the delivery of this contravention it can happen in a thousand different ways, and above all in a thousand causes different. Often, however, these same causes or the way in which the fine was made, could appear unfair. And this is where the fine appeal comes into play. That’s all that you need to know!

How to dispute a fine

Before knowing what the methods are for contest a fine, you should know that it is not always possible to appeal. Or better yet, this doesn’t always turn out to be the right path to follow. In fact, in order for the appeal of the fine in question to be successful, some measures are necessary irrefutable evidence Of any errors in the same sanction administrative.

In any case, when you receive a fine for one violation of the Highway Codea careful study of it before rushing to it is essential payment of the same. Often, in fact, some may appear inaccuracies or technical quibbles which make it possible to appeal against the fine road.

Attention: the appeal in question can only take place if the fine has not been paid. Therefore, returning to the concept introduced previously, before rushing to pay the fine we should carefully analyze the document received to understand which path to take. The immediate payment or the appeal.

Furthermore, such an appeal can be filed by transgressorfrom the owner of the vehicle in the event of a sanction occurring without immediate notification, or by chief legal in the event that a minor commits the traffic offence. The effect of such an appeal is one temporary suspension of the fine. Suspension during which the value of the fine remains frozen pending a definitive resolution.

The latter can lead to annulment, to a nullity or to a pecuniary penalty even double that of the original. This all depends on the road that the sanctioned intends to pursue an appeal.

The reasons which could lead to the filing of an appeal are different. The state of necessity, for one thing, falls within these reasons. In short, if you are fined for speeding in a situation of sanitary emergency you can appeal.

Finally, there are also some technical details. It’s about errors in verbalization or of a delivery of the same contravention that occurred out of time limit; that is to say one fine notified after 90 days.

The presence of margins necessary to start the whole was established dispute processyou can move in two different directions. In fact, to appeal a fine you can contact the Justice of the Peace or to Prefect. Two solutions they have times, costs And mode different.

How to present the appeal to the Justice of the Peace: times and costs

The route of appeal to the Justice of the Peace is undoubtedly the most simple And fast. In this case it is possible to present the request of appeal in 30 days from the notification or assessment. This request must be presented in person or, through a specific delegation, from one’s own lawyer; in the latter case it is necessary to take into account the legal fees.

The application to be submitted must be complete with fac similar of the appeal, of sanction receivedof the copy of a valid identification document (identity card, driving license or passport), and any other document that the interested party intends to bring as trial.

Furthermore, with the appeal to the Justice of the Peace it is necessary to accompany all the documentation with the payment of a unified contribution which can vary from 43, 98 or 237 euros, the sum depends exclusively on the value of the cause. We also need to add one stamp with a minimum value of 27 euros. It is necessary to send a copy of the appeal to thepolice body who issued the fine in question, so as not to create unpleasant misunderstandings.

Finally, the Justice of the Peace can decide whether accept the complaint in progress, accept it only in part reducing the fine to be paid, or reject it at all. In the latter case the amount of the fine does not change in any way, and from this moment you have a further 30 days to pay. It is also possible to use the Civil Court.

How to present the appeal to the Prefect: times and costs

Everything changes when you decide to contact the Prefect to appeal a traffic fine received. In this case, in fact, the request can be submitted within 60 days, and no longer 30, from the immediate notification or notification of the sanction. It is essential to know that the Prefect of the place where the violation was committed is the competent body of the procedure.

Also in this case it is necessary to fill in the form of the appeal which can be delivered in person, by mail recommended a / R or for via telematics through the PEC. The procedure in question, unlike the appeal to the Justice of the Peace, is free and does not require any payment. But if the Prefect deems the same appeal unacceptable, then a fee will have to be paid doubled penalty.

When a fine is void

In some cases it is possible to receive illegitimate violations; that is to say that they present irregularities, the same ones listed above or others, which allow the fine to be challenged and an appeal to be requested. But what are the actual causes of this illegitimacy? Here are the ones details check every time you receive a fine.

This may happen for some formal defects of the minutes compiled by the same police body. For example, it may happen that some personal details of the owner of the vehicle do not correspond to those of the fine; that the place, day and time of the violation committed are not indicated, or that the investigating officer himself is not indicated.

Furthermore, it may also happen that the reporting the type of rule violated not indicated, or even that the notification happen outside the deadline. These formal defects also include the lack of a prohibition sign which would have caused the contravention, the incorrect indication of the place in which the crime or mistake occurred license plate reading.

