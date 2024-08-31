The Dubai Misdemeanor Court fined an Arab man 10,000 dirhams and ordered him to be banned from transferring or depositing any money to others, either personally or through others, except with prior permission from the Central Bank of the Emirates, in coordination with the Ministry of Interior. The ban will continue for two years after the completion of the sentence, in addition to his deportation from the country.

The Public Prosecution referred the accused to the Misdemeanor Court on charges of possession and use of narcotics, after he was arrested by the General Department for Combating Narcotics, and it was proven that he had transferred sums of money to a dealer through a bank account in exchange for narcotics, the location of which he was informed of via the mapping service. He was referred to the General Department of Criminal Evidence, where he underwent examination and it was found that a sample of him contained narcotics.