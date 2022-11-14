A reward to say the least miserable that a 38-year-old man was delivered, who instead had been honest to say the least. Let’s recap the facts. Anouar G, a German, was waiting for a train to visit his mother when he noticed a check on a bench. The figure inside was nothing short of astounding: over 4 million euros, to be precise 4,631,538.80 euros. According to local media reports, the check had been issued by supermarket group Rewe to Haribo sweets makers, but somehow got lost at the station. “There was such a large sum written on it that I couldn’t even pronounce it,” said the 38-year-old.

Despite the surprise, the man contacted the Haribo company to inform them of the incident and return the check. He expected a prize and so it was: after a few days the young man had just 6 packs of gummy candies delivered to his home. It should be noted that the company instead of asking him back, asked the man to destroy the check and send him a photograph as proof. Haribo justified himself to the German media by arguing that “since it was a personal check, no one except our company could redeem it. It was our standard package that we sent as a thank you.”