Finds a box in the garage and discovers that she is adopted: “My grandmother sold me”

A woman from Sora found out she was sold by her natural grandmother when she was just over two years old. A shocking discovery, which came while Loriana Sasso, a 52-year-old worker, was tidying up the garage of her adoptive parents, both of whom died. Here in 2016 she discovered a folder with some documents and a passport inside her, which revealed a very different past from what she had been told: she Loriana she was actually born in Yugoslavia, with the name of Zorica Dinkonski .

It took years, however, before the 52-year-old was able to trace her natural family, thanks to the unexpected help of a friend she met online. Upon hearing of her unusual story, Tania, a resident of Trieste, asked the woman to send her the documents she had found. With these, the girl’s father then went to Serbia where he was able to trace the origins of the story. In July Loriana was thus able to embrace for the first time in 50 years the woman who had given birth to her when she was only 14, Leposava Dinkovski. A meeting, followed by a second the following month, in which she Loriana discovered that she had not been abandoned. After she was left by her boyfriend, she told Leposava about her, her child was taken from her by her mother, who sold her because her family could not support her. For Loriana, reports Il Messaggero, her parents will always remain Ignazio and Marisa Sasso, who have loved her throughout her life. But this discovery marked the beginning of a new life for her, in which she also found a brother, to whom she is now very attached.