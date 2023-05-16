When the heat arrives, the temperature rises in the streets and in the networks. The following weeks, one more year, phrases such as: “Volunteering in Africa” will once again be a trend in search engines. And it will yield results of images with a thousand smiling faces of dark-skinned children, surrounded by a gorgeous girl, with white skin and with an enviable attitude of happiness.

If we add to this that, behind these girls, there are millions of followers on their social networks, applauding that “magical and indescribable volunteering” that obviously makes you a better person, that’s the best.

Both international cooperation and volunteering require rights and responsibilities, as well as good practice. They have little or nothing to do with the search for “African experiences” to photograph. Solidarity is good and it is necessary. But it’s not enough. Misunderstood solidarity can do more harm than good.

The five reasons why you should never go to Africa

To find myself. To Africa, you have to go found. Do not use the continent to find yourself and solve your own problems. To “help with whatever”. You can contribute in many ways, but always something you know about, professionally, not just anything. Who needs it: you or them? To investigate. Don’t experiment with them. To gain experience. Don’t use them. To win likes and followers on the networks. No posturing, don’t do voluntourism. Don’t be the white savior or join Influencers Without Borders. To have an experience, if that’s what you’re looking for, do bungee jumpingbut don’t go to Africa.

So you can’t volunteer in Africa? Can. Here I suggest a decalogue of how to be a good cooperator in the continent:

Treat all people with dignity and consideration, always respecting their labor rights. Avoid any discrimination based on race, sex, nationality or religion. Act honestly and exemplarily. Take into account the consequences on third parties, especially the most vulnerable, of your actions and decisions. Recognize the mistakes made, do everything possible to solve them and prevent them from happening again. Before taking a photograph, ask for consent, if possible in writing. Prevent minors from being identified. Avoid any type of denigrating photographs. In fact, avoid whenever you can take pictures, work with discretion. Avoid the voluntourism. Don’t be the white savior. You are not going to save the world. Be humble. Avoid north-centrism and single story. Do not think that in a month you will change the world. Not in three. Your goal is to disappear, to make yourself unnecessary. Promotes the empowerment of people and their autonomy and independence. Establish a relationship of equality and flee from any attitude of superiority with respect to the people with whom you associate. Do what you know how to do. If you are a pediatrician, the best thing you will know how to do is pediatrics. Do not do in another country what you would not do in yours. You are not going to “help in whatever it takes”, you are going to help in whatever it takes and you also have the professional knowledge and training for it. Good will is necessary, but it is not enough. Always work with dedication, delivery and commitment, seeking excellence and quality, do not settle for less. Excellence and quality are not limited to rich countries. What we demand in a country with high resources we must also demand in those with less. Always respect. You don’t have to accept everything, but always respect it. There may be cultural aspects with which you do not agree, you do not have to accept everything, but you do have to respect it. Learn, understand and respect the local culture, traditions, languages, history, customs. Do not impose your thoughts or opinions. Do not bring expired medications. Avoid taking medicines and medical supplies that can be bought in the country you are going to, or bringing them into the country without the proper permits. In your country, in the pharmacy or in the hospital, would they give you an expired medicine, even if it had expired two days ago? No, right? Well, in Africa, or any other destination of the cooperator, neither.

Inaki Alegria is a pediatrician, coordinator of health programs in Ethiopia Chantal Vizcaino She is an illustrator, cartoonist and ‘artivist’ specializing in human rights, education and climate change.

