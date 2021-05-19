German police found several firearms and more than 2,500 bullets during a house search in Lower Saxony.

Today, Wednesday, the public prosecutor and police in Aurich announced that investigations are directed against a 46-year-old man in the city of Hague.

According to the data, the inspection campaign, in which a dog specializing in detecting firecrackers, also participated, last Friday. The accused did not have the necessary permission to possess weapons.

According to police statements, the accused will now face several criminal proceedings for violations of the gun possession law.