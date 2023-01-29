“Bactroban Nasal Ointment.” Rehana Nirhoe scrolls through a list of medications. “Out of stock.” Eye drops? “On.” sleeping pills? Don’t have to look for them. “Hardly available.”

Rehana Nirhoe is a pharmacist’s assistant at the Transvaal Pharmacy in The Hague. She keeps the stock in order with others. But the list of medicines that manufacturers cannot supply is getting longer every month. In the meantime, even the prognoses are often missing: it is unknown when a drug will be available again.

Nirhoe turns away from the screen. The last few weeks have not only been annoying, but also exciting at times. “The spray that heart patients spray under their tongue when they have an attack was finally delivered last Saturday,” she says. “Even that was not available for months.”

Initially, patients received a different spray, from a different manufacturer. Hassle at the counter of course: patients want to consult with their doctor, often the pharmacist does that. “But if everyone switches to an alternative,” says Nirhoe, “what happens?” She’s smiling now. “Then that remedy will also run out.”

The Transvaal Pharmacy was still able to give heart patients tablets that melt under the tongue. But then it’s talking like Brugman, says Nirhoe: patients don’t get it, they don’t trust it, they don’t want it. “A heart patient has to carry such a medicine with him. You really don’t want it to drop out.”

1,514 medicines not available

Pharmacy association KNMP sounded the alarm this month: never before have the medicine shortages been so great and so long-lasting as last year. In 2022, no less than 1,514 medicines were unavailable for a longer period of time (an average of three months). The shortages have been increasing for ten years, in 2019 there were still more than seven hundred resources.

Most of the raw materials, but also the medicines themselves, now come from where it is cheap to produce them, such as China and India. If problems arise in production or distribution there, such as with contaminated raw materials, all buyers will be affected. But because the Netherlands pays relatively little, we are at the back of the queue, according to the KNMP.

ADHD medicines in particular are a problem, the pharmacists’ association points out. In the top five also contains benzbromarone tablets (for patients with gout), epilepsy medicines, oxytocin injection fluid (for inducing labor) and drops and ointment for eye infections.

What do these shortages mean for the pharmacy? And: how does this affect the patient?

Make your own medicines

The Transvaal Pharmacy is a busy pharmacy in The Hague, in a lively street. When the door opens, the street noises of roaring mopeds blow into the building. With 45 employees (including nine pharmacists) and ten thousand regular patients, the pharmacy is larger than average. The income of the residents is lower than average. There is a lot of smoking, says Paul Lebbink, pharmacist and owner with Melissa Eikmann and Arwin Ramcharan. “People here get sick faster and age less.”

This Monday, the boxes and bags are constantly sliding over the counter. And not only regular patients report. A boy with a helmet under his arm drove specially from Schiedam to the pharmacy in the Transvaalkwartier. The ADHD pills he needs are still available here.

How is that possible? The Transvaal Pharmacy is not only large, but also one of the increasingly scarce ‘compounding pharmacies’. Here the pharmacists make some of the medicines themselves.

“The requirements for preparation areas are getting higher and higher,” explains Paul Lebbink. That is why only about 180 of the 2,000 Dutch pharmacies make their own medicines. The industry often supplies cheaper, he says, because they can make large quantities. “These resources are more often reimbursed by the health insurer.”

Photo Sanne Donders

So why do they make their own medicines here? Paul Lebbink pushes open a door on the third floor of the elongated building. Behind it appears an extensive laboratory where pharmacists make tablets and injections. “The main reason to make something yourself,” says Lebbink, “is because the industry doesn’t do it.”

For example, they make tapering medication for antidepressants here. Because manufacturers, according to Lebbink, “do not see any benefit in finishing”. But even more often they adapt existing resources in such a way that they can also be used by patients with disabilities. Think of eye drops without preservatives, for people who are allergic to them. Injections for people with a tumor in their throat, who cannot swallow tablets for that reason. Or medicines that work longer, so that a child does not have to take a pill six times in a school day.

Anyone who sees sick patients at the counter or is called by their parents is more inclined to look for a solution

The difference, says Lebbink, is that the industry does not see patients at the counter. That motivates its pharmacists to come up with solutions for individuals. “Of course I also make a profit. But those who see sick patients, or who are called by their parents, are more inclined to look for a solution.”

At least that was the practice until recently. The own preparations were mainly there for the exceptions: for a handful of patients with their own wishes or limitations. But now that the medicine market has come under such severe pressure, the Transvaal Pharmacy is awarded an additional order. Soon they will fill one of the gaps left by the industry.

Gout remedy

One floor below, pharmacist Melissa Eikmann turns her mailbox inside out. She is looking for a message from a patient with gout, who has been desperately looking for benzbromarone, a fluid-draining agent, for weeks, but is nowhere to be found. The alternative (allopurinol) is not tolerated by men. He now hopes that the Transvaal Pharmacy will start making the tablets for him.

Shortly afterwards, the same request came from the KNMP: the professional association asked various pharmacies whether they would like to produce the pills themselves. The Inspectorate been looking since November unsuccessfully for a solution. And it will take at least another year and a half before the manufacturer can supply the gout remedy again. Eikmann: “I expect the raw material this week. I think we will need another two to three weeks to produce and test the tablets.”

In the Netherlands there are about seven thousand people who use benzbromarone. Eikmann initially thought: seven thousand patients, we can never handle that. “But when it turned out that I could get the raw material, I decided: we’ll see where it ends. I can’t email that man back: ‘Sorry, I’m not going to help you, because there are too many patients?’”

It is still unclear whether the insurer will reimburse this gout remedy in the future. Sometimes a decision has to be made for each individual patient. This not only entails a lot of administration, but also the question of whether all patients are able and willing to pay for the pills.

Photo Sanne Donders

Arwin Ramcharan sits next to her behind a screen. This may be a solution for benzbromarone, he says, but not for the problems in the drug market. He even fears “an explosion.” “There have always been shortages, but things have gotten so out of hand that looking for solutions has become a day job.”

In most cases, they can help patients get the same drug from another manufacturer. Or they deviate to something similar. What will that explosion look like in the long run? “That patients who use chronic medication become so disrupted that they end up in hospital, for example.”

On the ground floor, a pharmacist’s assistant slides a bag of medicines over the counter. The man on the other side lifts the purse, frowns, then shakes his head no. There is another box in the bag. He says: “This I do not know.” The assistant first tries to explain to the man that this is the same drug in a different box, and then calls in a colleague who speaks Turkish.

Assistant Gül Donmez stands next to it and says that this is precisely the reason why she started working less in the pharmacy. “I was under so much stress.” People get angry, she says, or suspicious if their pill isn’t blue, but yellow. Sometimes the blue pill is not available, or the health insurer no longer reimburses it. Donmez usually understands the patients in front of her. “I can’t even convince my own mother that the yellow pill contains the same thing.”

One of the risks, says pharmacist Arwin Ramcharan, is that people overdose. That they take a tablet from an old and a new box, “because they do not realize that both boxes contain the same”. Or they stop altogether. “They don’t trust a box with Greek letters.”

Gül Donmez had another desperate woman on the phone this morning who has not slept for four nights. Dormicum, her permanent remedy, is not available. “And the alternatives don’t help her.” Donmez finds it frustrating that as a healthcare provider she sends patients from pillar to post. “My best advice was: go back to the doctor.”

Small stock separately

Pharmacist Saskia Visser has an office next to the patient desk. Her help is enlisted when assistants doubt a doctor’s prescription. Aren’t the prescribed doses much too high? Can the patient have this medicine? In the meantime, looking for solutions for medicines that are not available has also become a day job for her. Visser taps the box next to her screen. “This is fraxiparin,” she says, a blood thinner. “Not to get.” Visser has taken the patient for whom the box is intended “under her care”, she says. With the help of colleagues, she scours all suppliers to get something delivered every week. For one patient. “This lady has a tumor that prevents her from taking regular anticoagulants,” she explains. The box on her desk comes from Germany, where the drug is more expensive.

It has even gone so far that the pharmacy keeps the small stock of fraxiparine separate for this patient. Rehana Nirhoe, who keeps stocks in order, says that they already do this with the scarce sleep medication. Palliative patients – for whom there is no cure – are now forced to take precedence in the Transvaal Pharmacy, she says.

Puzzle

Professional association KNMP registered last week a letter Minister Ernst Kuipers (Public Health, D66) also said that the shortages in various pharmacies lead to “distressing situations”, “in which only the most serious patients could be treated with the still available packaging of the medicine”.

Saskia Visser is now used to going crazy, she says, leaning against the door frame of the warehouse with a box of injection fluids under her arm. She calls hospitals to take over resources. And last summer she even had to “peddler” every three weeks for epilepsy medication for children. “For those patients, you don’t just pull another painkiller out of the drawer.” It was puzzling with dosages, alternatives, and consultation with the neurologist over and over again. “These medicines are very sensitive. Parents say: my child is finally stable. I don’t want to change drugs again.”

Medicines only homemade on a small scale The industry prepares by far the most medicines. Manufacturers can often produce more massively and cheaper. Pharmacists are also allowed to make medicines, but they must meet many conditions. For example, they are only allowed to make medicines on a ‘small scale’ for their own patients. The Transvaal Pharmacy hopes to make a gout medicine from next month that is seriously lacking. The drug is in the top five medicines that are deficient. More than seven thousand patients use the drug: no small scale. The inspectorate writes on the site that “as long as a medicine registered in the Netherlands is not available”, exceptions are possible. The insurer will soon determine whether these tablets will be reimbursed or not. The Ministry of Health has announced that Minister Kuipers talks with the pharmacists ‘about the problems and solutions surrounding the shortages’.