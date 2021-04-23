S.e Boris Johnson’s personal text messages have found their way into the public for months, which pleases the opposition and sometimes gives the citizens entertaining insights into the communication style of their prime minister. Johnson himself is apparently less amused and has now opened an internal investigation. According to several newspaper reports, the search for the “chatting rat”, the “talkative rat”, adjusted very quickly to an old friend: Dominic Cummings, chief advisor to the Prime Minister until the end of last year.

His confidants are indignant about the suspicion, but Cummings belonged to a small Whatsapp group in which politically relevant news from and to Johnson circulated. The final impetus for the internal investigation came from published text messages that Johnson exchanged with vacuum cleaner manufacturer James Dyson at the beginning of the pandemic. However, Dyson had shared the short correspondence with numerous employees of the Treasury, which expanded the group of suspects.

Cell phone intervention by the Saudi Crown Prince

At the time, the Singapore-based billionaire had demanded in return for his emergency aid as a manufacturer of breathing equipment that his employees sent to England should not suffer any tax disadvantages. After Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak had not responded, Dyson contacted Johnson directly, who assured him via cell phone that he would solve the problem “tomo”, ie tomorrow. The day after, Johnson reported execution as agreed: “Rishi did that. We need you here! “



But that’s not all. A cell phone intervention by the Saudi crown prince became known last week. In it, Muhammad bin Salman asked the Prime Minister for help in his unsuccessful attempt to take over Newcastle United football club. Before that, in turn, e-mails appeared in public that are now occupying the election commission.

It shows that a party donor sitting in the House of Lords had given the Conservative Party treasurer £ 58,000 to support renovations on Downing Street – more precisely, the new interior of the private apartment that Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds live in becomes. All of this is currently positioning the opposition against the Prime Minister.

It is unlikely that the known lobbying actions by former Prime Minister David Cameron can also be traced back to a leak from the same source. The “Financial Times” reported in March with reference to “two people familiar with the conversation” that Cameron had asked the Chancellor of the Exchequer via cell phone to involve his client, the now collapsed financial group Greensill, in a corona aid program. The matter is now being investigated in various public bodies. Labor leader Keir Starmer accuses Johnson of “felt”.

“It’s a bit like Vietnam”

Three major newspapers on Friday alleged a source in Downing Street alleging that Cummings was “systematically leaking” to harm the government and the party. He was “bitter” about his departure, but also about the fact that Johnson has since achieved more public successes. Cummings had impressed Johnson in 2016 as director of the “Vote.Leave” campaign and was brought to Downing Street by him after he took office.

There Cummings navigated the Prime Minister on a daring course through the cliffs of the Brexit drama and helped him to a high election victory. However, during the pandemic, Cummings became more and more of a burden to the Prime Minister. In the fall he parted ways with the controversial chief strategist. Since then, Cummings is no longer publicly visible.

Tory politicians warned of an escalation on Friday. A fight to the knife would be great cinema for the audience, but it threatened to turn out to the detriment of the prime minister, a former minister was quoted in the “Daily Telegraph” as quoted. It is feared that Cummings may have photographed or otherwise secured further compromising material.

A former Cummings employee spoke of a war Downing Street could not win. The dismissed chief advisor, he said in a typical Cummings tone, “doesn’t care about all this stuff” while the other side rules. “It’s a bit like the Americans in Vietnam: they may drop big bombs, but in a war of attrition the rebels always win.”