Genoa – His name is Nemo come the clown fish from the Pixar film, but it’s a cat. Like the little fish, it is white and orange. And just as Nemo got lost, they didn’t see him return home on Saturday afternoon. But to find this cat, used to wandering around the Panigaro area, above Sestri Ponente, where there are old abandoned quarries, she moved a team of firefighters from Multedo.

The firefighters, called by the feline’s owner, Franca Cassini, had to lower themselves into a cliff in the middle of the shrubs and immobilize the cat which had been meowing for hours without being able to get back up: the hypothesis is that it got into the ditch because it was frightened by a fox or a wild boar, animals that are frequently encountered in the area. To get him back on the road, he was harnessed with makeshift material. But in the operation Nemo did not leave the hands of the firefighters unscathed, who at the end of the rescue, after freeing him in the house, they were treated in the emergency room of Villa Scassi.

«I want to thank them because they were very professional and didn’t give up despite the difficulties of the place and the fury of the cat», commented the animal’s owner the following day.