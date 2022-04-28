[Rassegna stampa] – 21 points less than his teammate in four races. What’s more, behind the wheel of a car that is very far from the top of the grid and that seems destined to make a long crossing before regaining its lost competitiveness. If 2022 was to be the ransom year for Lewis Hamilton, after the bitter mockery suffered in the final race last season, fate seems to think differently. The gap from Russell depends on the two empty passes in Saudi Arabia (disaster in qualifying) and Imola, but also gives the feeling of a generational change in sight. In this sense, the similarities with what happened in Ferrari in the two-year period 2019-2020 are beginning to emerge.

At the moment, no one in Mercedes is discharging the responsibilities of this difficult start to the season on Hamilton, quite the contrary. Toto Wolff he defended him via radio worldwide at the end of the race on the Santerno track, even apologizing in person for having made a car available to him “Undriveable”. The same Russell he repeated several times that he does not feel absolutely the first team leader and that he is indeed sure that the seven-time world champion will come back stronger than before, ready to take back the leadership of the team. However, questions about Hamilton’s morale and hunger inevitably begin to arise. Mario Salvini is also asked in an article published on the Gazzetta dello Sport.

“The trouble is, now there are two weeks to mull over, to come up with the worst thoughts. And to undergo lynching. […]. Not unanimous, […]but loud and loud. […] Surprising if anything […] a phrase from Lewis Hamilton on Sunday evening Imola: “It certainly can’t be said that he can’t wait to race in Miami.” A sign that all this desire for redemption does not have it. Or perhaps, more likely, it is that it does not see the margins. […] the W13 is the worst that could be conceived. […] the slim Mercedes does not work. […] Lewis […] ends up with 28 points […] a year ago he was 94. […] with the same car, struggling, George Russell on Sunday in Imola finished fourth anyway. […] Enough to glimpse so many metaphors of sunsets, circles of life and other similar amenities. […] the hypotheses of listlessness are risky. First of all, why are we talking about Hamilton […]. And then because the only thing that is disconcerting is the race and the result of last Sunday. […]. The last eight years have taught us that if anyone can be able to do it, that someone is Wolff, Mercedes and Hamilton.“.