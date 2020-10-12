E.Christian Haass has been trying to cure Alzheimer’s for a long working life, and the moment when he thought the nut was cracked was 20 years ago. It was then that scientists first wrote about vaccination against the disease. They found an antibody that reduced the clumps of a certain protein in the brains of mice suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. The protein is abbreviated to APP, beta-amyloid is the name of its fragment – and it is called a plaque when the fragments clump together.

It was known that the plaques had something to do with Alzheimer’s disease, and now they were not only seen to disappear in the mouse brain, but were also able to stabilize the animals’ memory. Haass was already a professor of biochemistry at the Ludwig Maximilians University in Munich and is still one of the most important researchers in Germany on the molecular basis of Alzheimer’s. About the discoveries around the year 2000 he says: “Actually, that was the end of the case for me.”