The Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper reported that the document was found during federal police raids at Anderson Torres’ home after a Supreme Court judge issued an arrest warrant for him on suspicion of being “complicit” in the attack, which Bolsonaro supporters launched on centers of power in Brasilia on Sunday.

Among the measures contained in the 3-page text, the content of which was published by the newspaper, on Friday, is for the federal government to control the Supreme Electoral Court, which is charged with overseeing the proper conduct of the electoral process, “to ensure the preservation of transparency and the approval of the regularity of the presidential election process in 2022.”

Many jurists consider this procedure unconstitutional, and the practical aim is to cancel the election result won by Lula.

According to the newspaper that revealed the scandal, this draft may be the first element of irrefutable evidence that Bolsonaro’s circles were preparing a coup in the event of his defeat in the elections.

The presidential decree, which was not ultimately issued, provided for the establishment of an “Election Organizing Committee” to replace the Supreme Electoral Court, headed by a majority of members from the Ministry of Defense (eight out of 17).

The document bears no date, but Jair Bolsonaro’s name is printed at the end in a space designated for his signature.

Torres, who is in the United States, said on Twitter that “this draft was likely part of a pile of documents that were supposed to be destroyed in due time” and that its content was leaked and taken “out of context”.

Torres had moved to the United States when thousands of Bolsonaro supporters stormed the presidential palace, the congressional headquarters and the Supreme Court in the Brazilian capital on Sunday, vandalizing and looting its contents.

The former minister had since January 2 held the position of head of security in the Federal District of Brasília, but left on vacation immediately after the events.

Torres asserts his innocence and promised to return to Brazil and surrender to the authorities, without specifying a date.

On Friday, Justice Minister Flavio Dino announced that he would ask Washington to extradite him if he did not surrender to Brazilian authorities by Monday.