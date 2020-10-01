New Delhi Most people always have trouble finding their car in the shopping complex. Some people have trouble remembering where they parked their car inside the shopping complex. In view of these difficulties, Google has made some important changes in its Google Maps. Now you can find the location of your vehicle through Google Map.

Google Maps can help you remember the location of your parked car and can also navigate you through it. Using Google Map, you can pin your car parking locations and ask Google Assistant to search your car or tap on the pin to start navigation. iOS users can also do this using Apple Maps.

For this, your smartphone should have the latest version of Google Maps and Google app. The smartphone supports Android Marshmallow or newer updates. At the same time, it is necessary for Apple users to have a smartphone of iOS 10 or above. It is necessary to enable location service in the smartphone. Along with this, the Google Assistant is required to have access to all the necessary permissions.

Parking location will have to be saved

Under this, you have to save your parking space first. After parking the car, open Google Map on your phone and tap on your current location which is shown with blue pin on the map. Tapping on it will bring three options, choose Save Your Parking option. Here you can also add more details like parking number, parking pictures. Also, alternatively, you can ask Google Assistant to remember your parking place by telling me where I have parked.

Navigate the parking lot

When you have to go to the car again after shopping, you open Google Map and tap on the saved parking card. Then tap on the direction button and then tap on the start button to start navigation. Alternatively, you can simply ask the Google Assistant where my car is and it will show you the car parking location.

