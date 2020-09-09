Highlights: Case of robbery and kidnapping of businessman’s house in Muzaffarpur

A week after the incident, the police did not find any clue of the girl

RJD Spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said- Nitish Sarkar should tell, why the culprits in his reign are elevated?

Nitish Kumar should tell, what should be called his secret: Mrityunjay Tiwari

Patna

The uproar in the case of the robbery and the abduction of his daughter at a businessman’s house in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, is increasing. Even after almost seven days of the incident, the police have still failed to locate the kidnapped girl. However, the police have nabbed some suspects in the case and are under investigation. At the same time, in this sensational case, political arrogance has also started intensifying. RJD has surrounded Nitish government on this issue. However, when RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari was asked by the NBT reporter if she would make the matter an election issue, she did not respond.

‘Why are the criminals so strong in Nitish government’

RJD Spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said that Nitish Sarkar, who can boast of good governance, should tell, why are criminals so strong in his reign? The RJD leader said that Nitish Kumar does not take any time to tell Lalu-Rabri Raj as Jungle Raj, but now the daughter-in-law and daughters are being taken away from the house. In such a situation, Nitish Kumar should tell what is his rule.

Also read: BHU students start campaign for kidnapped girl child of #FindBiharKiBeti campaign, Muzaffarpur



RJD leader also raised questions on the working style of police

The RJD leader said that even after 5 days of the incident, the empty hands of the police are enough to tell that the police is battered in front of the criminals. On the other hand, amid the attack being carried out by the opposition, the leaders of the ruling party said on the issue that the matter will be revealed soon and the culprits will be caught.

Girl kidnapped from home in Muzaffarpur: LJP attacks Nitish Sarkar – when daughter is not safe at home, what if outside

BHU students start #FindBiharKiBeti campaign

A campaign has also been launched in Uttar Pradesh to search for the kidnapped girl from Muzaffarpur. BHU students have started a campaign for ‘Bihar’s Daughter’ in Varanasi. Students have started this campaign on Twitter and are constantly tweeting with the hash tag Find Bihar’s daughter #FindBiharKiBeti. Till now hundreds of students have tweeted in support of this campaign. In this, the students of BHU are questioning the Nitish government of Bihar.

Muzaffarpur businessman’s house robbery case

In Rampur Sah village of Muzaffarpur, the dacoits raided a businessman’s house last Thursday and kidnapped his daughter and escaped. 7 days after the incident, the police have not yet found any clue about the girl. The FSL team reached the victim’s home two days after the incident. He did get some finger prints from doors, cupboards and boxes. According to the police, it would be clear from the finger print how many people were present there during the execution of the incident. Meanwhile, some suspects have been detained by the police and they are being questioned.