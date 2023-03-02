The wedding theme sets the tone for the entire occasion and influences your every decision thereafter. Although having one is not mandatory, it simplifies the planning process, narrowing down the options from the venue, cake, bridesmaid robes, and reception entertainment, to the wedding dress. Most importantly, right after choosing the theme, you can have the freedom to personalize and modify it to your liking.

If you’re unsure about where to begin with your theme selection, don’t worry; we’re here to help. Continue reading for some inspiring wedding theme ideas that will guide you to finding your style.

Classic

Due to its timeless elegance, a classic wedding theme remains a beloved choice for many couples. Its focus lies on clean lines, white floral arrangements, and a romantic atmosphere. Bouquets typically feature long-stemmed flowers such as calla lilies, roses, or tulips.

The traditional classic wedding cake is a multi-tiered fruitcake, adorned with marzipan and royal icing. Cake pillars separate each tier, and the cake is often decorated with fresh flowers or icing flowers. A wedding topper that represents the bridal couple is usually placed on the top of the cake. Some couples opt to distribute pre-packaged cake pieces to their guests instead of cutting the cake on the day.

Most common venues include garden courtyards, mansions, vineyards, or ballrooms with sparkling chandeliers for a truly elegant atmosphere. The decorations are minimalistic to let the venue speak for itself.

Romantic

A romantic wedding is typically characterized by soft colors, gentle lighting, and an abundance of floral decorations. To achieve this aesthetic, pastel tones, hanging lights such as chandeliers, calligraphy, and even a flower wall are used. Venues can be anywhere from castles, estate ballrooms, and elegant historic homes, to somewhere with lakes or fountains.

The tradition of “something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue, and a sixpence in her shoe” is often incorporated into romantic weddings. This tradition symbolizes the bride’s connection to her roots, new life, support from loved ones, purity and loyalty, and prosperity.

Fresh flowers are a key element in creating a romantic ambiance and can be used in decor, centerpieces, boutonnieres, and bouquets. Champagne is often served generously to add to the celebratory atmosphere, usually with a solo violinist to provide soft, lilting sounds. Wedding cakes can be given a romantic touch by choosing a light sponge cake with fluffy buttercream frosting.

Romantic weddings often feature flowing, light lace robes or dresses or other airy fabrics, and delicate shades of color like blush, ivory, and soft pastels, with options such as an off-the-shoulder neckline, an illusion bodice paired with a puffy skirt, or a fitted silhouette with a flowing train.

Alternative

If you’re an offbeat couple who likes to do things differently, an alternative wedding theme is a great way to let your imagination run wild and push the boundaries as much as you want where you can embrace your uniqueness and celebrate what led you to each other, whether it’s a shared love of a particular book series, comic book characters, or genre of music.

Venues can be a museum, art gallery, or renovated movie theater. Textures, colors, and lighting can all be used to create the feel you want, and your wedding cake provides a blank canvas for your unique style to shine. The music should enhance the unique ambiance you’ve created.

Vintage

If you want a vintage vibe for your wedding, draw inspiration from the past decades. Start with your outfit and beauty look, opting for a classic style, from the wedding dress down to the mother of the bride robe. Consider simple lines in off-white, cream, or shell-pink lace, embellished with beads and pearls. Bouquets and buttonholes made with delicate pastel flowers can add a touch of yesteryear to the occasion.

For the ceremony and reception, antique-looking décor such as weathered doors and worn-in wood seats can help enhance the vintage-inspired wedding theme. You can also make your exit in a classic getaway car, such as an old Porsche or Volkswagen, to complete the look.

To create a sense of nostalgia, choose a venue with a long history, such as a mansion, estate, or historic courthouse. Soft lamplight and flickering candles in polished silver candlesticks can help set the vintage mood, while softer fabrics in muted colors can create a more elegant feel.

Fairytale

For the ultimate fairytale wedding, consider a picturesque venue like a waterfront mansion or a hilltop outdoor setting. You can draw inspiration from classic stories like Cinderella and Beauty and the Beast, and create a personalized version of your own storybook nuptials.

Your wedding gown should be a reflection of you and make you feel like the glowing bride you are. Incorporating contrasting elements into your theme can add an unexpected element of surprise and wonder. Whether you choose a cream, red, or ecru dress, pay attention to the details that add to the magical ambiance.

Modern

If you’re going for a modern wedding theme, keep it sleek and simple with clean lines and geometric shapes. The possibilities are endless, so let your creativity run wild. Experiment with modern twists on traditional wedding elements, like a non-white wedding dress or unconventional color schemes and decorations that feature structural backdrops, contemporary seating, and modern decor.

The key to achieving a modern wedding aesthetic is to incorporate minimalistic rental furniture pieces that will instantly update the ambiance of any wedding venue. Consider using modern seating options, such as square or angular chairs, sofas, and tables, to create intimate seating areas for your guests.

You can also use unique linens and contemporary candelabras to accentuate your decor. By using mirrors, contrasting colors, textures, and innovative design pieces, even a traditional venue can be transformed into a modern and trendy reception venue. Consult with your event planner to stay updated on the latest trends and infuse your signature style into your wedding day.

Rustic

If you’re looking for a cozy and DIY-inspired wedding theme, rustic décor may be the perfect fit for you. Embrace natural elements such as wood, stone, and organic paper to create a down-to-earth atmosphere that’s warm and inviting. Opt for a rural venue, such as a renovated barn or farm, to set the stage for your rustic wedding.

Adorn wooden tables with sprawling floral centerpieces and mix and match glassware for an eclectic touch. Add raw beauty to the décor with burlap and twine placemats and napkins. Rustic brides can even rock boots for a practical and stylish choice of footwear, while wedding dresses can be shorter for a more casual feel.

Bohemian

Boho brides, this wedding theme is just for you! If you’re into a cool and carefree style that still oozes beauty, a bohemian wedding is a perfect match. Keep your décor elegantly simple, with oriental rugs lining the aisle and altar, and decorative pillows or hanging macramé decorations.

Think natural, warm colors and wild, wispy flowers like baby’s breath, pampas grass, or pressed palms. For a cake that matches your boho style, go for a pumpkin spice cake with generous handfuls of walnuts, or a naked cake dressed up with multicolored blooms.

Boho wedding dresses are simple and effortless to wear, with empire-style waistlines, and long or puffed sleeves. Bridesmaids can mix and match their outfits to suit their individual styles, with color being the common thread. Bohemian chic venues include large greenhouses or botanical gardens for a flower-child feel. And don’t forget the live harpist to provide the perfect soundtrack for your special day.

Once you have determined your desired theme, the rest of the wedding plans will fall into place. If you are still unsure about which direction to take, let this guide direct you to find your very own style!