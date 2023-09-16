













The campaign is carried out within the framework of EVA 2023 and covers more than 180 titles of the most diverse genres, and has the support of Valve and Steam. The reason is to promote the digital entertainment industry in Latin America.

The Latam Games Festival is organized by the Argentine Video Game Developers Association or ADVA, but developers from more than 10 Latin American nations with a presence on Steam participate.

This is how companies from Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela participate. It is not the first time that this event related to Latin America has taken place.

Fountain: Steam.

It is actually the third edition of the Latam Games Festival, which in previous years achieved more than 150 thousand visits on Steam.

This time it has a retro identity and a section that highlights the most nostalgic games. You can also download demos of the best games from Latin American studios that will soon arrive on PC.

It’s a great opportunity to take a look at what many of Latin America’s creatives do.

The best thing you can do is access the Latam Games Festival through this link from Steam and take a look at the video games that are currently available.

Fountain: Canvas.

In the case of Mexico there are options such as Greak: Memories of Azurwhich currently only costs $74.99 pesos, as well as Mulaka Canvas, which is currently worth $47.49 pesos.

You can still take a look at Lonesome Village from Ogre Pixel, which for now only costs $139.49 pesos.

